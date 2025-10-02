Skoda Octavia RS Spotted Undisguised Ahead of Launch - Expected Price, Features

Upcoming Skoda Car: Skoda India is gearing up to launch its next flagship performance sedan, the Octavia RS, in the Indian market, and the launch is scheduled for October 2025. Ahead of its official launch, a Skoda Octavia RS finished in its signature Green colour was spotted completely undisguised, revealing the exterior details of the sedan. Recently, an Instagram page, Quarter Mile, shared the images, and it is the same paint shade that was showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 earlier this year.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Skoda Octavia RS:

Skoda Octavia RS Launch

The price of the Skoda Octavia RS will be announced on October 17, 2025.

Skoda Octavia RS Price

Since Skoda will bring the Octavia RS via the CBU route, the expected price is between ₹50 lakh and ₹60 lakh (ex-showroom).

Skoda Octavia RS Exteriors

Interestingly, the complete exterior details of the India-spec Skoda Octavia RS have been revealed. The front gets a smoked treatment for the headlamps, has sharp cuts and creases on the bumpers, and there are air vents for better aerodynamics and performance. It will continue to offer headlamp washers, which is a cool touch and is a missing feature in modern German cars. There is a VRS badge on the grill, and the green and black combination looks sporty on the Skoda Octavia RS.

On the sides, it is confirmed that the Skoda Octavia RS will come equipped with 19-inch alloy wheels and red disc brake callipers on all four wheels. It has aero-designed alloy wheels, and we feel it could have had a sportier design.

At the rear, it has a sharp design for the LED taillamps. The Skoda branding is finished in black shade, and the VRS badge in red. As per the images shared, the Skoda Octavia RS was equipped with a subtle lip spoiler and the exhaust is finished in gloss black shade and will come with a dual-exhaust setup.

Skoda Octavia RS Features

The upcoming Skoda Octavia RS is expected to offer features like multiple driving modes, a wireless charger, a dual-zone climate control, ambient lighting, and more.

Skoda Octavia RS Engine Specifications