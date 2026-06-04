Skoda Teases Peaq, Its New Electric Seven-Seater SUV, Ahead of June 23 Debut

Skoda has released the first official design sketches of the upcoming Peaq, an all-electric seven-seater SUV that will sit at the top of the company's EV lineup. The vehicle is scheduled to make its global debut on June 23 in Monnetier-Mornex, France, and will serve as Skoda's new flagship electric SUV.

The sketches provide the clearest look yet at the production model's exterior design, showcasing the Czech automaker's latest Modern Solid design language.

Modern Solid Design Takes Centre Stage

According to Skoda, the Peaq has been designed around clean surfaces, sharp lines, and distinctive lighting elements intended to create a more confident and futuristic appearance.

At the front, the SUV features slim T-shaped LED headlights connected by a gloss-black Tech-Deck Face panel. Together, these elements create a loop-like lighting signature that is expected to become a defining characteristic of the model. A sculpted bumper with what Skoda describes as a volcano-shaped lower section further distinguishes the front-end design.

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The side profile reveals a high shoulder line, wide D-pillars, and flush-fitting door handles, design choices that typically improve both aerodynamics and visual presence.

Distinctive Rear Design Mirrors the Front

At the rear, the Peaq continues the same design theme with T-shaped tail-lamps connected by a horizontal lighting element. Skoda says the repeating loop motif is intended to make the SUV instantly recognisable while visually linking the front and rear sections of the vehicle.

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The overall design suggests that the Peaq will be positioned as a premium family-oriented electric SUV, competing in a growing segment that includes large three-row EVs from European, American, and Chinese manufacturers.

A Key Part of Skoda's Electric Expansion

The Peaq is expected to play a major role in Skoda's broader electrification strategy. The company has been steadily expanding its EV portfolio with models such as the Enyaq, Elroq, and Epiq. The new seven-seater will become the largest electric vehicle in the lineup and is likely to target customers looking for additional practicality and passenger space without moving to a combustion-powered SUV.

Skoda has not yet revealed technical specifications, battery details, driving range, or pricing. Those details are expected to be announced during the vehicle's global unveiling later this month.