Tata Motors Launches Next-Gen Tiago and Tiago.ev in India, Prices Start at ₹4.69 Lakh

Tata Motors has launched the next-generation Tiago and Tiago.ev in India with updated styling, new technology features, and expanded powertrain options. The Tiago range continues to be offered in petrol, CNG, and electric variants, while the company says the updated models focus on improving design, connectivity, safety, and everyday usability.

The refreshed hatchbacks get redesigned exteriors with new LED lighting elements, connected tail lamps, revised alloy wheels, and new colour options including Varanasi Vibrance for the petrol model and Dehradun Dew for the EV.

Inside, the Tiago range now includes dual digital screens, a 26.03cm touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charging, connected car features, and a segment-first 360-degree surround view camera with blind view monitoring.

Tiago.ev Gets Faster Charging and Lifetime Battery Warranty

Tata Motors has also updated the Tiago.ev with improved charging capabilities and new ownership benefits. The company claims the EV can add 100km of range in 18 minutes through fast charging.

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The Tiago.ev continues to be available with 19kWh and 24kWh battery pack options. Tata is also offering a lifetime high-voltage battery warranty for the 24kWh version for the first owner.

The EV additionally supports a Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) financing model where customers can purchase the vehicle separately and pay battery usage charges based on distance travelled.

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Safety and Powertrain Options

The new Tiago lineup includes petrol manual, petrol AMT, iCNG manual, iCNG AMT, and EV options. Tata says the CNG version continues to use its twin-cylinder iCNG technology.

Safety features include six airbags, electronic stability control, traction control, automatic headlamps, and the 360-degree camera system.

Price and Availability

The next-generation Tata Tiago starts at ₹4.69 lakh (ex-showroom) for the petrol version and goes up to ₹7.99 lakh for higher CNG variants.