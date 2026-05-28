Tata Motors Launches Next-Gen Tiago and Tiago.ev in India, Prices Start at ₹4.69 Lakh
The launch comes as Tata Motors looks to strengthen its position in India’s hatchback and affordable EV segments, where the company has been expanding its presence with multiple powertrain options and connected car features.
- Automobile News
- 2 min read
Tata Motors has launched the next-generation Tiago and Tiago.ev in India with updated styling, new technology features, and expanded powertrain options. The Tiago range continues to be offered in petrol, CNG, and electric variants, while the company says the updated models focus on improving design, connectivity, safety, and everyday usability.
The refreshed hatchbacks get redesigned exteriors with new LED lighting elements, connected tail lamps, revised alloy wheels, and new colour options including Varanasi Vibrance for the petrol model and Dehradun Dew for the EV.
Inside, the Tiago range now includes dual digital screens, a 26.03cm touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charging, connected car features, and a segment-first 360-degree surround view camera with blind view monitoring.
Tiago.ev Gets Faster Charging and Lifetime Battery Warranty
Tata Motors has also updated the Tiago.ev with improved charging capabilities and new ownership benefits. The company claims the EV can add 100km of range in 18 minutes through fast charging.
Advertisement
The Tiago.ev continues to be available with 19kWh and 24kWh battery pack options. Tata is also offering a lifetime high-voltage battery warranty for the 24kWh version for the first owner.
The EV additionally supports a Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) financing model where customers can purchase the vehicle separately and pay battery usage charges based on distance travelled.
Advertisement
Safety and Powertrain Options
The new Tiago lineup includes petrol manual, petrol AMT, iCNG manual, iCNG AMT, and EV options. Tata says the CNG version continues to use its twin-cylinder iCNG technology.
Safety features include six airbags, electronic stability control, traction control, automatic headlamps, and the 360-degree camera system.
Price and Availability
The next-generation Tata Tiago starts at ₹4.69 lakh (ex-showroom) for the petrol version and goes up to ₹7.99 lakh for higher CNG variants.
The Tiago.ev starts at ₹6.99 lakh for the 19kWh variant, while the 24kWh version is priced up to ₹9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Tata is also offering BaaS pricing starting at ₹4.69 lakh plus battery usage charges of ₹2.6 per kilometre.