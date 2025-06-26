Suzuki Access 125 vs Yamaha Fascino 125 - Which 125cc Scooter to Choose Under ₹1.25 Lakh?

Updated 26 June 2025 at 11:09 IST
Best 125cc Scooter: If you are looking for a stylish scooter with decent fuel efficiency, power, and comfortable seating, consider the 125cc segment. Under ₹1.25 lakh, the Suzuki Access 125 is a popular scooter. It has a decent design and comfortable seating, and it was recently updated to comply with OBD-2B emission norms. On the other side, there is Yamaha Fascino 125 in the segment as well, which is an underrated scooter in the market.
Here is a quick comparison of the Suzuki Access 125 and the Yamaha Fascino 125 for buyers:
There are multiple options in the 125cc scooter segment. If you are looking for a lightweight scooter, more features, then you can check out the Suzuki Access 125. If you can compromise on some features, and want a more refined engine, then you can check the Yamaha Fascino 125.
Both scooters are available in multiple colour options to buyers. You can choose the Suzuki Access 125 from 6 colour options, but the colours are variant-dependent. On the other side, the Yamaha Fascino 125 is available in 11 colour options to choose from, which are also dependent on the variant.
Regarding features, the Suzuki Access 125 comes with Bluetooth connectivity, LED headlamps, a boot lid, and others. On the other side, the Yamaha Fascino 125 has LED headlamps, an automatic start/stop system, and others.
The Suzuki Access 125 is equipped with a 124cc single-cylinder petrol engine, making 8.3 bhp and 10.2 Nm of peak torque, and it is OBD-2B compliant. On the other side, the Yamaha Fascnio 125 is equipped with a similar 125cc petrol engine, making 8.04 bhp and 10.3 Nm of peak torque.
The price of the Suzuki Access 125 starts at ₹1.02 lakh (on-road, Noida) and is available in 4 variants. On the other side, the price of the Yamaha Fascino 125 starts at ₹1.01 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant and comes in 6 variant options to choose from.
