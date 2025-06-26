Suzuki Access 125 vs Yamaha Fascino 125 - Which 125cc Scooter to Choose Under ₹1.25 Lakh?

Best 125cc Scooter: If you are looking for a stylish scooter with decent fuel efficiency, power, and comfortable seating, consider the 125cc segment. Under ₹1.25 lakh, the Suzuki Access 125 is a popular scooter. It has a decent design and comfortable seating, and it was recently updated to comply with OBD-2B emission norms. On the other side, there is Yamaha Fascino 125 in the segment as well, which is an underrated scooter in the market.

Here is a quick comparison of the Suzuki Access 125 and the Yamaha Fascino 125 for buyers:

Republic Auto Says:

There are multiple options in the 125cc scooter segment. If you are looking for a lightweight scooter, more features, then you can check out the Suzuki Access 125. If you can compromise on some features, and want a more refined engine, then you can check the Yamaha Fascino 125.

Suzuki Access 125 vs Yamaha Fascino 125: Colours

Both scooters are available in multiple colour options to buyers. You can choose the Suzuki Access 125 from 6 colour options, but the colours are variant-dependent. On the other side, the Yamaha Fascino 125 is available in 11 colour options to choose from, which are also dependent on the variant.

Suzuki Access 125 vs Yamaha Fascino 125: Features

Regarding features, the Suzuki Access 125 comes with Bluetooth connectivity, LED headlamps, a boot lid, and others. On the other side, the Yamaha Fascino 125 has LED headlamps, an automatic start/stop system, and others.

Suzuki Access 125 vs Yamaha Fascino 125: Engine

The Suzuki Access 125 is equipped with a 124cc single-cylinder petrol engine, making 8.3 bhp and 10.2 Nm of peak torque, and it is OBD-2B compliant. On the other side, the Yamaha Fascnio 125 is equipped with a similar 125cc petrol engine, making 8.04 bhp and 10.3 Nm of peak torque.

Suzuki Access 125 vs Yamaha Fascino 125: Price