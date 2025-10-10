Suzuki Gixxer SF250 Review - Underrated Yet Practical 250cc Bike

Suzuki Gixxer SF250 Review: Suzuki Motorcycles is a prominent two-wheeler automaker in the Indian market. It has multiple scooters and bikes offered in different categories. In this, the Suzuki Gixxer is a popular and underrated choice among buyers. The Japanese automaker offers it with two engine options, a 150cc and a 250cc, and recently introduced the Gixxer SF250 Flex Fuel, which is capable of taking E85 petrol (meaning 85 per cent blending of ethanol in petrol).

Recently, we rode the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel in the city and on highways. We tested its fuel efficiency, comfort, and other parameters. After riding it for 300 km, here are our thoughts: why the Suzuki Gixxer SF250 is an underrated motorcycle in its segment, and whether you should buy it or not.

What is the price of the Suzuki Gixxer SF250?

The price of the Suzuki Gixxer SF250 starts at ₹1.81 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant. However, the price of the Suzuki Gixxer SF250 FFV is ₹1.98 lakh (ex-showroom).

What’s Good

Design

The design of the Suzuki Gixxer SF250 Flex Fuel variant is similar to the regular variant. However, a noticeable change in the SF250 Flex Fuel variant is that it has a different design of the alloy wheels.

Suzuki Gixxer SF250 Front | Image Source: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

Further, there is a subtle ‘Flex Fuel’ badge on the front fairing. Rest, it continues to have an LED headlamp, which has a good throw at night. Despite having LED headlamps and tail lamps, Suzuki offers halogen indicators, which, according to us, should be updated to LED units.

Suzuki Gixxer SF250 Flex Fuel Badge | Image Source: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

Performance

The Suzuki Gixxer SF250 is equipped with a 249cc single-cylinder petrol engine, which produces … bhp and … Nm of peak torque, paired with a six-speed manual gearbox.

Suzuki Gixxer SF250 Side | Image Source: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

We liked the performance of the Gixxer SF250. It has good low-end and the engine is tractable on higher gears at low speeds. The mid-range of the engine is the main sweet spot, wherein it gives maximum power, and in the 3rd and 4th gear, the power output and the performance from the engine will not disappoint you. Talking about the top-end, the engine does scream a bit, and the vibrations from the engine are evident on the handlebars and footpegs.

Fuel Efficiency

The Suzuki Gixxer SF250 Flex Fuel has a claimed fuel efficiency of 35km/L. During our test ride of 300km, the instrument cluster showed a fuel efficiency of 32 km/L. Though the fuel efficiency depends on your riding style as well, our experience with the Gixxer SF 250 was good.

Suzuki Gixxer SF250 Instrument Cluster | Image Source: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

The fuel efficiency figures were decent, and for your daily city commutes and highway cruising, the engine returns quite good numbers and will help you save quite bucks and time from going to petrol pumps.

Ride and Handling

Suzuki Gixxer SF250 Front Wheel | Image Source: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

The ride and the handling of the Gixxer SF 250 were decent. It comes with telescopic forks at the front and has a monoshock suspension at the rear. The front suspensions are tuned on the softer side, and bad roads and potholes did filter onto the handlebars.

Suzuki Gixxer SF250 Rear Wheel | Image Source: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

However, the seat is pretty comfortable, and you have a slightly forward-leaning sitting posture, giving it an aggressive design approach.

Pillion Seat Comfort

Sports bikes are not known for taking care of pillion riders, but Suzuki has been more considerate with the backseat on the Gixxer SF250. Not only does it feel comfortable during long rides, but it also offers ample cushioning to offload any stress on the hip area. The footrests for pillion riders are well placed, allowing for minimal adjustments over speed bumps and otherwise.

Suzuki Gixxer SF250 Right Side Controls | Image Source: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

What’s Bad

Features

The Suzuki Gixxer SF250 is equipped with multiple convenience features, like a digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity, and more.

Suzuki Gixxer SF250 Left Side Controls | Image Source: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

The Bluetooth connects instantly, and it shows turn-by-turn navigation, call and SMS notifications. However, we feel that some more features could have been offered in the Gixxer SF. Some of the basic features like hazard lamps, slipper and assist clutch, cruise control, and more.

Vibrations

Suzuki Gixxer SF250 Rear | Image Source: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

Though it has a single-cylinder 250cc engine, it is smooth on the low end. However, when we pulled it in lower gears to the top end, there were vibrations that were very evident. We felt it on the handlebars, footpegs, and on the tank, and it could have been improved.

Should you buy it?