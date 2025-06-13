Suzuki Hayabusa vs BMW S 1000 RR - Which Litre-Class Sportsbike to Choose Under ₹25 Lakh?

Hayabusa vs S 1000 RR: The sports bike segment consists of multiple bikes with different engine sizes and performance. One of the popular segments is the litre-class sportsbike category, which consists of bikes that come with an engine equivalent to or bigger than 999cc. In this segment, the Suzuki Hayabusa is a popular choice, and became famous from the ‘Dhoom’ movie. However, in its competition, BMW Motorrad offers its S 1000 RR, which has an aggressive design and good performance.

Here is a quick comparison of the Hayabusa and the S 1000 RR:

Hayabusa vs S 1000 RR: Price

The price of the Suzuki Hayabusa starts at ₹19.21 lakh (on-road, Noida). It is available in a single variant. However, the price of the BMW S 1000 RR starts at ₹23.92 lakh (on-road, Noida). It is available in three variants.

Hayabusa vs S 1000 RR: Design

Both the Hayabusa and the S 1000 RR have a fairing, sharp LED headlamps and DLRs, and aggressive seating posture. The front tyres of the Hayabusa and the S 1000 RR have dual disc brakes. However, the Hayabusa has a dual exhaust tail pipe, whereas the S 1000 RR has a single side exhaust.

Hayabusa vs S 1000 RR: Features

Regarding the feature list, the Hayabusa and the S 1000 RR have similar offerings. The Hayabusa has three riding modes, cruise control, traction control, wheelie control, and others. On the other side, the S 1000 RR has cruise control, multiple riding modes, heated grips, adjustable levers, and others.

Hayabusa vs S 1000 RR: Engine Specifications

The Suzuki Hayabusa is equipped with a 1,340cc inline four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, which makes 190 bhp and 142 Nm of peak torque, paired to a six-speed gearbox with a bi-directional quickshifter.

On the other side, the BMW S 1000 RR has a 999cc inline four-cylinder petrol engine, making 206 bhp and 113 Nm of torque, paired to a six-speed gearbox, having a bi-directional quickshifter.

Republic Auto Says