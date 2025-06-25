Swift to Wagon R: Top 5 Fuel-Efficient Cars in 2025

Cars with High Mileage: If you are planning to buy a new car with good fuel efficiency, decent design, and features, there are multiple options. Under a ₹20 lakh budget, multiple cars either have a petrol, diesel, CNG or hybrid option to choose from. Some of the popular SUVs in the market with good fuel efficiency numbers as per ARAI are the Maruti Suzuki Swift, Toyota Hyryder, Mahindra XUV 3XO and others.

Here is a list of the top 5 fuel-efficient cars that you can consider in 2025:

Maruti Suzuki Celerio

If you are looking for a petrol hatchback, which is practical, has good fuel efficiency and decent space for your daily commute, the Maruti Suzuki Celerio is the first pick. It is a budget hatchback, having features like manual air conditioning, a 7-inch infotainment screen, and comes with a petrol engine. The Celerio comes with a 1.0L three-cylinder petrol engine and has an ARAI fuel efficiency of 26.7 km/l.

The price of the Maruti Suzuki Celerio is ₹6.44 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Maruti Suzuki Swift

The Maruti Suzuki Swift is a popular mass-market hatchback in India. It has decent space in the cabin, has features like automatic climate control, a wireless charger, and others, and is equipped with a new 1.2L three-cylinder Z-series engine. As per ARAI, the fuel efficiency of the Swift is 24.8 km/l.

The price of the Maruti Suzuki Swift starts at ₹7.38 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R CNG

If your monthly running more and you are looking for a bi-fuel option, then you can consider going for a CNG option. In this option, the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R is a popular option that you can check. It is available in the LXI and VXI variants, and has basic features like all four power windows, six airbags as standard, and others. The Wagon R CNG is equipped with a 1.0L three-cylinder petrol engine, and has a claimed fuel efficiency of 34.05 km/kg.

The price of the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R CNG starts at ₹7.61 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the LXI variant.

Mahindra XUV 3XO Diesel

Many buyers who are looking for power from the engine and fuel efficiency as well, consider opting for a diesel engine. Under a ₹12 lakh budget, if you are considering a diesel SUV, then the Mahindra XUV 3XO is a good pick. It has a 1.5L diesel engine and has an ARAI fuel efficiency of 21.2 km/l.

The price of the Mahindra XUV 3XO is ₹11.39 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base diesel variant.

Toyota Hyryder Hybrid

If you are looking for a compact SUV, with an EV option and a petrol engine as well, you can check for the strong hybrid option. There is only the Toyota Hyryder with a strong hybrid option available under ₹20 lakh in India. It is equipped with a 1.5L three-cylinder strong hybrid petrol engine, having a claimed fuel efficiency of 27.97 km/l.