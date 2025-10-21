Best CNG Cars Dominate Mileage Segment: Buyers Shift Preferences

Best CNG Cars: If you are planning to buy a new car for your daily commute that offers decent features, a spacious cabin, and high fuel efficiency, then you may want to consider the CNG option. Although there are long queues at the CNG pumps, they offer higher fuel efficiency and a lower impact on your pocket. Some of the popular options in the market that come with the CNG option are Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, and others.

Here is a list of the top three best CNG cars that dominate the mileage segment in India:

Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG

The first budget hatchback, which is a popular choice with the CNG option, is the Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG. It has decent features, and the CNG variant is not available in its top-spec variant; you have to compromise on some features. The Swift CNG is equipped with a 1.2L three-cylinder petrol engine, and the CNG mode has an ARAI mileage of 32.85 km/kg.

What is the price of the Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG?

The price of the Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG is ₹8.51 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Hyundai Aura CNG

In the sedan segment, the Hyundai Aura CNG is a popular choice among buyers. It is equipped with multiple convenience features like a wireless charger, a touchscreen infotainment, ambient footwell lighting, and more. The cabin is spacious and comfortable. Hyundai offers the Aura with a 1.2L inline four-cylinder petrol engine, and it has an ARAI claimed mileage of 28 km/kg.

What is the price of the Hyundai Aura CNG?

The price of the Hyundai Aura CNG is ₹7.90 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Tata Altroz CNG

The premium hatchback segment has a handful of options, and the Tata Altroz is an underrated choice in the market. Recently, Tata Altroz got a facelift, and new features and trims were added to the lineup. The Altroz CNG has a dual-cylinder setup, and it results in a decent boot space to keep your stuff. The Altroz CNG comes with a 1.2L three-cylinder NA petrol engine. It has an ARAI claimed mileage of 26.2 km/kg.

What is the price of the Tata Altroz CNG?