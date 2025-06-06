Looking to Buy Mahindra XEV 9e: Here Are Top 3 Alternatives Around ₹25 Lakh

Updated 6 June 2025 at 18:35 IST
Alternatives of Mahindra XEV 9e: The EV segment recently saw new vehicles in the market. Recently, Mahindra launched two new EVs, the BE 6 and the XEV 9e for the customers. The XEV 9e became instantly popular, and Mahindra claims it the combined sales of XEV 9e and BE 6 have crossed 10,000 mark. The XEV 9e is a feature-loaded offering, and has a 59 kWh and a 75 kWh battery pack on offer. The Mahindra XEV 9e has a RWD drivetrain.
The price of the Mahindra XEV 9e starts at ₹23.17 Lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.
Here is a list of the three alternatives of the Mahindra XEV 9e around ₹25 lakh, which you can check:
Tata Motors recently launched the Harrier EV for the Indian market. It is feature-loaded like a 540-degree parking camera, self park, Level-2 ADAS, and comes in an AWD drivetrain as well. There is a 65 kWh and a 75 kWh battery pack on offer, having a claimed range of 627 km from the latter.
The price of the Tata Harrier EV starts at ₹22.02 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.
Recently, MG Motors launched new variants of its Windsor EV for the Indian market. The MG Windsor EV got new features and a bigger battery pack in the Pro variant. It comes with a 49 kWh battery pack, and has a claimed range of 449 km on a single-charge.
The price of the MG Windsor EV starts at ₹15.15 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.
The third EV on the list which you can check as an alternative of Mahindra XEV 9e is the Hyundai Creta Electric. It has a comfortable cabin, loaded with features, and has two battery packs on offer. The buyers can choose from a 42 kWh and a 51.3 kWh battery pack, having claimed range of 375 to 473 km respectively on single charge.
The price of the Hyundai Creta Electric starts at ₹19.02 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.
