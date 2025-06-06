Looking to Buy Mahindra XEV 9e: Here Are Top 3 Alternatives Around ₹25 Lakh

Alternatives of Mahindra XEV 9e: The EV segment recently saw new vehicles in the market. Recently, Mahindra launched two new EVs, the BE 6 and the XEV 9e for the customers. The XEV 9e became instantly popular, and Mahindra claims it the combined sales of XEV 9e and BE 6 have crossed 10,000 mark. The XEV 9e is a feature-loaded offering, and has a 59 kWh and a 75 kWh battery pack on offer. The Mahindra XEV 9e has a RWD drivetrain.

The price of the Mahindra XEV 9e starts at ₹23.17 Lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Here is a list of the three alternatives of the Mahindra XEV 9e around ₹25 lakh, which you can check:

Tata Harrier EV

Tata Motors recently launched the Harrier EV for the Indian market. It is feature-loaded like a 540-degree parking camera, self park, Level-2 ADAS, and comes in an AWD drivetrain as well. There is a 65 kWh and a 75 kWh battery pack on offer, having a claimed range of 627 km from the latter.

The price of the Tata Harrier EV starts at ₹22.02 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

MG Windsor EV

Recently, MG Motors launched new variants of its Windsor EV for the Indian market. The MG Windsor EV got new features and a bigger battery pack in the Pro variant. It comes with a 49 kWh battery pack, and has a claimed range of 449 km on a single-charge.

The price of the MG Windsor EV starts at ₹15.15 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Hyundai Creta Electric

The third EV on the list which you can check as an alternative of Mahindra XEV 9e is the Hyundai Creta Electric. It has a comfortable cabin, loaded with features, and has two battery packs on offer. The buyers can choose from a 42 kWh and a 51.3 kWh battery pack, having claimed range of 375 to 473 km respectively on single charge.