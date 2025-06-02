Tata Harrier EV to Launch on June 3 in India - What to Expect?

Tata Harrier EV Launch: The electric vehicle segment in India has recently witnessed new launches from different automakers. Recently, MG launched the Windsor Pro in India. In June, Tata Motors will launch its flagship EV, the Harrier EV, for the Indian market. In a recent video teaser, Harrier EV was seen climbing up a hill, and certain features were revealed as well. Further, it is likely to offer a driving range of more than 600 km on a single charge.

Here is everything we know about the upcoming Tata Harrier EV:

Tata Harrier EV Exteriors

The exteriors of the Tata Harrier EV are similar to the regular Harrier. It continues to have a connected LED DRL at the front and rear, a new design for the alloy wheels and a closed grill.

Tata Harrier EV Interiors

The interiors of the Harrier EV are still not revealed completely. However, the recent video teaser highlighted its rotary knob for driving mode selector. Further, it has a digital instrument cluster and a design similar to the dashboard of the regular ICE Harrier. Talking about the steering wheel, it is the same four-spoke unit that we have seen on the Curvv, Safari, and regular Harrier.

Tata Harrier EV Features

The feature list on the upcoming Tata Harrier EV includes a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, multiple driving modes, automatic climate control, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster having multiple view modes, and more. However, it is expected to offer a panoramic sunroof, rear AC vents, a 360-degree parking camera, and others.

Tata Harrier EV Range

As per the recent video teaser, the instrument cluster of the Harrier EV showcased a range of 590 km on a 90 per cent charge. However, we are still unaware of its real-world range that will be offered on the Harrier EV.

Tata Harrier EV Price