Tata Harrier EV vs Harrier Diesel - Which One is For You?

Harrier EV vs Harrier Diesel: Tata Motors has recently launched its flagship electric SUV, the Harrier EV, for the Indian market. The car manufacturer offers a long list of convenience and safety features, has two battery packs, and comes in an AWD drivetrain as well. However, seeing its introductory pricing, Tata Motors also offers the ICE version of the Harrier, which is only available with a diesel engine.

Which one is for you?

Here is a feature-by-feature comparison of the Tata Harrier EV and the Harrier diesel for prospective buyers:

Republic Auto Says:

Tata Motors is expanding its EV lineup in India. Buyers who wish for a feature-loaded cabin, want off-road capabilities, and futuristic design can check out the Harrier EV, but range anxiety may exist. However, buyers who wish to compromise on features, want the diesel roar can check out the Harrier diesel.

Tata Harrier EV vs Harrier Diesel - Price

The price of the Tata Harrier EV starts at ₹22.50 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant. The price of the Tata Harrier diesel starts at ₹17.44 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Tata Harrier EV vs Harrier Diesel - Features

Both the Tata Harrier EV and the Harrier diesel have multiple convenience features on offer. However, the Tata Harrier EV has dual-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, self-park, six driving modes, boost mode for extra power, and others. On the other hand, the Harrier diesel does offer a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, a wireless charger, and more.

Tata Harrier EV vs Harrier Diesel - Safety Features

Tata Motors claims the Harrier EV will score a five-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP or Global NCAP crash test. The Harrier EV comes with Level-2 ADAS, seven airbags, a 540-degree parking camera, self-park, and other features. On the other side, the Harrier diesel scored a five-star safety rating in the Global NCAP. It has six airbags, ABS, EBD, traction control, and other safety features.

Tata Harrier EV vs Harrier Diesel - Specifications

The Tata Harrier EV is equipped with a dual-motor setup, having a PMSM motor and an induction motor. Further, it has a 65 kWh and a 75 kWh battery pack, having a claimed range of 627 km on a single charge. It comes with an AWD drivetrain.