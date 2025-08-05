Tata Harrier, Safari Adventure X Variant Launched in India - Here’s Everything You Need to Know

New Variants in Harrier Safari: Tata Motors has launched new variants in the Harrier and Safari lineup for the Indian market. According to a statement, Tata has added a new Adventure X variant in the Harrier and an Adventure X+ variant in the Safari. The new variants bring features like driving modes, a 10.25-inch infotainment screen, and others. The price of the Harrier Adventure X starts at ₹18.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Here is a quick rundown of the Harrier and Safari Adventure X variants:

Harrier Adventure X

What is the price of the Harrier Adventure X variant?

The price of the Harrier Adventure X variant starts at ₹18.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It is positioned above the Pure X variant.

What are the key differences in the Harrier Adventure X variant?

To differentiate the Harrier Adventure X variant from the regular Harrier variant, the interiors have a dual-tone black and tan upholstery, and the exterior has a Seaweed Green exterior paint shade, which is also available on the top-spec variants of the Harrier.

What are the features of the Harrier Adventure X variant?

The Adventure X variant of Harrier comes with features like a 10.25-inch infotainment screen, three driving modes, a 360-degree parking camera, and others.

Safari Adventure X+

What is the price of the Safari Adventure X+ variant?

The price of the Tata Safari Adventure X+ variant is ₹19.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and is positioned above the Pure X variant.

What are the differences in the Safari Adventure X+ variant?

The Safari Adventure X+ variant gets brown upholstery, which Tata says is the Adventure Oak leatherette upholstery, exclusive to the Adventure X+ variant. The exterior paint shade is finished in Supernova Copper, which is also present in the top-spec variant of the Safari.

What are the engine options on the Harrier and Safari Adventure X variants?