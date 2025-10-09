Tata Punch To Hyundai Creta: Top 5 Cars With Highest Sales in September 2025

Cars with Highest Sales: The Indian automotive industry recorded a positive momentum in September 2025 and saw a decent growth rate. As per SIAM, the passenger vehicle segment saw a marginal growth of 5.5 per cent on a year-on-year basis. Recently, the Union government has reduced the GST rates, which has resulted in lowering the price of multiple cars. Talking about the retail sales, the Tata Nexon was in the first position in September 2025.

Here is a list of the top 5 cars sold in September 2025:

Tata Nexon

The first car on the list is the Tata Nexon. It is a popular sub-4m compact SUV, having a feature-rich interior and is available with a petrol, diesel, CNG, and EV option. It recorded total sales of

22,573 units. The Nexon saw a growth of 96.80 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

The price of the Tata Nexon starts at ₹8.36 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Maruti Suzuk Dzire

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire was in second position on the list. It is a sub-4m compact sedan, having decent features, and is available with a petrol or a CNG option. The Dzire recorded total sales of 20,038 units in September 2025. It saw a growth of 84.63 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

The price of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire starts at ₹7.18 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Hyundai Creta

In the compact SUV segment, the Hyundai Creta was in third position. It has multiple features, like a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, and more. You can choose the Creta with a petrol, turbo petrol, diesel or an EV option. In September 2025, the Creta saw total sales of 18,861 units and saw a growth of 18.61 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

The price of the Hyundai Creta starts at ₹12.62 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Mahindra Scorpio

The demand for SUVs continued, and the fourth position was secured by the Mahindra Scorpio. It is huge in size, has features like a sunroof, dual-zone climate control, and has a petrol or a diesel engine on offer. The Scorpio recorded total sales of 18,372 units, and saw a surge of 27.25 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

The price of the Mahindra Scorpio starts at ₹15.42 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the Classic variant.

Tata Punch

The Tata Punch is a popular micro-SUV and was in the gift position. It has a comfortable cabin space, and muscular looks. It has decent features like a wireless charger, a digital instrument cluster, and more. In September 2025, Punch saw total sales of 15,891 units, having a growth of 15.90 per cent on a year-on-year basis.