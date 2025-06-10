Tata Punch to MG Comet EV: 5 Cars With 10.25-inch or Larger Infotainment Screen Under ₹10 Lakh in 2025

Cars with Laptop Screens: The Indian automotive industry has evolved rapidly in recent years. Earlier, there were music systems that used to have physical buttons and were smaller in size. Now, in 2025, the infotainment systems have become more advanced and large touchscreen systems are offered by different auto manufacturers to lure buyers. The most common size is the 10.25-inch among different car makers to offer a touchscreen infotainment system.

Here is a list of the top five cars that offer a large infotainment screen under ₹10 lakh in 2025:

Tata Tiago

The first is the Tata Tiago. With its model year update in early 2025, Tata Motors updated the feature list of the Tiago and offered it with a 10.25-inch infotainment screen. However, it is available only in the XZ and XZ+ variants.

Tata Tiago Price

The price of the Tata Tiago XZ variant is ₹7.85 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Citroen C3

The next on the list is the Citroen C3, which is a micro-SUV. It offers a 10.25-inch infotainment screen across the product lineup, except for the C5 Aircross. The Citroen C3 offers the touchscreen from the Feel variant onwards.

Citroen C3 Price

The price of the Citroen C3 Feel variant is ₹8.53 lakh (on-road, Noida).

MG Comet EV

The MG Comet EV is the most affordable EV, which offers a 10.25-inch infotainment screen. It is a compact hatchback, and offers wireless connectivity as well for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Comet EV offers a 10.25-inch infotainment screen from the Excite variant onwards.

MG Comet EV Price

The price of the MG Comet EV Excite variant is ₹8.93 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Tata Punch

The next in the list is the Tata Punch, which is a popular micro-SUV in the market. It offers a similar 10.25-inch infotainment screen as the Tiago and other models. It offers a 10.25-inch touchscreen from its Accomplished+ variant onwards.

Tata Punch Price

The price of the Tata Punch Accomplished+ variant is ₹9.52 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Tata Altroz

Tata Motors recently launched the updated Altroz for the Indian market. However, the 10.25-inch infotainment system continued from the previous model. This is available from the Creative variant onwards.

Tata Altroz Price