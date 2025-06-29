Tata Safari Prices Drop by Up To ₹50,000 in June 2025 - Here’s How the Deal Works

Discount on Tata Safari: Tata Safari is a popular mid-size SUV in the Indian market. In June 2025, Tata is offering discounts across its ICE cars. If you are considering buying the Safari in June 2025, you can save up to ₹50,000 as Tata is offering discounts on the MY24 and MY25 models of the Safari. As discounts may vary from city to city, please visit your nearest dealerships for more details.

Here’s how you can maximise your savings on the Tata Safari in June 2025:

Tata Safari MY2024 June Discount

The price of the Tata Safari starts at ₹15.50 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base Smart seven-seater variant and goes to ₹27.25 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Accomplished Plus Stealth Edition six-seater variant. In June 2025, it has a cash discount of ₹50,000.

Tata Safari MY2025 June Discount

The Tata Safari MY2025 is available in 16 variant options to choose from.

Since the price of the Smart variant starts at ₹15.50 lakh (ex-showroom) and the price of the Accomplished variant starts at ₹23.85 lakh (ex-showroom), it has a cash discount of ₹25,000 in June 2025.

The other variants, which consist of the Pure variant lineup, have prices starting from 17.35 lakh (ex-showroom), Adventure variant lineup, whose prices start from ₹20.00 lakh (ex-showroom), have a cash discount of ₹50,000 in June 2025.

Tata Safari Safety Features

The Tata Safari has scored a five-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP crash test. It comes with Level-2 ADAS features like blind spot assist, adaptive cruise control, high beam assist, and more. Further, it comes with six airbags, ABS, EBD, traction control, TPMS, and others.

Tata’s Upcoming SUVs:

Upcoming Tata Sierra Speid Testing, Image: Instagram (TamilMotors 360)