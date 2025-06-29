Tata Safari Prices Drop by Up To ₹50,000 in June 2025 - Here’s How the Deal Works

Updated 29 June 2025 at 12:06 IST
Discount on Tata Safari: Tata Safari is a popular mid-size SUV in the Indian market. In June 2025, Tata is offering discounts across its ICE cars. If you are considering buying the Safari in June 2025, you can save up to ₹50,000 as Tata is offering discounts on the MY24 and MY25 models of the Safari. As discounts may vary from city to city, please visit your nearest dealerships for more details.
Here’s how you can maximise your savings on the Tata Safari in June 2025:
The price of the Tata Safari starts at ₹15.50 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base Smart seven-seater variant and goes to ₹27.25 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Accomplished Plus Stealth Edition six-seater variant. In June 2025, it has a cash discount of ₹50,000.
The Tata Safari MY2025 is available in 16 variant options to choose from.
The Tata Safari has scored a five-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP crash test. It comes with Level-2 ADAS features like blind spot assist, adaptive cruise control, high beam assist, and more. Further, it comes with six airbags, ABS, EBD, traction control, TPMS, and others.
Tata Motors is gearing up to launch new SUVs in the Indian market. Recently, the test mules of the Sierra were spied under heavy camouflage and are expected to launch in 2026. Further, according to media reports, Tata is likely to launch a new 1.5 L turbo petrol engine in the Safari and Harrier.
