Updated 25 November 2025 at 22:08 IST
Tata Sierra (2025) vs Hyundai Creta - Price, Features, Specifications Compared
Sierra vs Creta: Tata Motors has revived its iconic nameplate, Sierra and has positioned it in the compact SUV segment. However, it competes with the Hyundai Creta, which is a popular option in its segment. Here is a quick comparison of the Tata Sierra (2025) and the Hyundai Creta for prospective buyers:
- Automobile News
- 2 min read
Show Quick Read
Sierra vs Creta: The compact SUV segment offers multiple options, which are equipped with multiple convenience features, have a bold exterior design, and come with either a petrol or a diesel engine. In November, Tata Motors entered this segment and launched its iconic Sierra with a modern avatar for the Indian market. The automaker has revived the Sierra nameplate after two decades, and it comes with a long list of features and three engine options.
Talking about its rivals, it competes with the Hyundai Creta, which is the segment leader. It has a bold and sophisticated exterior design, is equipped with multiple convenience features, and also has three engine options to choose from.
Here is a quick comparison of the Tata Sierra (2025) and the Hyundai Creta for prospective buyers:
Tata Sierra (2025) vs Hyundai Creta - Price
The price of the Tata Sierra (2025) is ₹13.49 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant. On the other hand, the price of the Hyundai Creta is ₹12.62 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.
Advertisement
Tata Sierra (2025) vs Hyundai Creta - Features
Regarding the feature list, the Tata Sierra (2025) has slightly more features compared to the Hyundai Creta. The Sierra comes with a triple-screen layout, dual-zone climate control, ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof, terrain modes, driving modes, and others. On the other hand, the Hyundai Creta comes with a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, driving modes, a wireless charger, and more.
Tata Sierra (2025) vs Hyundai Creta - Safety Features
Both the Tata Sierra (2025) and the Hyundai Creta are well equipped with safety features. The Tata Sierra (2025) and the Hyundai Creta have Level-2 ADAS, a 360-degree parking camera, six airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, TPMS, and others.
Advertisement
Tata Sierra (2025) vs Hyundai Creta - Engine
The Tata Sierra (2025) has a 1.5L NA petrol engine, mated with a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DCA gearbox, a 1.5L turbo petrol engine mated with a six-speed automatic gearbox, and there is a 1.5L diesel engine. paired with a six-speed manual or an automatic gearbox. On the other hand, the Hyundai Creta has a 1.5L NA petrol engine paired with a six-speed manual or an IVT gearbox, a 1.5L turbo petrol engine paired with a seven-speed DCT gearbox, and there is a 1.5L diesel engine mated with a six-speed manual or an automatic gearbox.
Published By : Vatsal Agrawal
Published On: 25 November 2025 at 22:08 IST