Tata Sierra (2025) vs Hyundai Creta - Price, Features, Specifications Compared

Sierra vs Creta: The compact SUV segment offers multiple options, which are equipped with multiple convenience features, have a bold exterior design, and come with either a petrol or a diesel engine. In November, Tata Motors entered this segment and launched its iconic Sierra with a modern avatar for the Indian market. The automaker has revived the Sierra nameplate after two decades, and it comes with a long list of features and three engine options.

Talking about its rivals, it competes with the Hyundai Creta, which is the segment leader. It has a bold and sophisticated exterior design, is equipped with multiple convenience features, and also has three engine options to choose from.

Here is a quick comparison of the Tata Sierra (2025) and the Hyundai Creta for prospective buyers:

Tata Sierra (2025) vs Hyundai Creta - Price

The price of the Tata Sierra (2025) is ₹13.49 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant. On the other hand, the price of the Hyundai Creta is ₹12.62 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Tata Sierra (2025) vs Hyundai Creta - Features

Regarding the feature list, the Tata Sierra (2025) has slightly more features compared to the Hyundai Creta. The Sierra comes with a triple-screen layout, dual-zone climate control, ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof, terrain modes, driving modes, and others. On the other hand, the Hyundai Creta comes with a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, driving modes, a wireless charger, and more.

Tata Sierra (2025) vs Hyundai Creta - Safety Features

Both the Tata Sierra (2025) and the Hyundai Creta are well equipped with safety features. The Tata Sierra (2025) and the Hyundai Creta have Level-2 ADAS, a 360-degree parking camera, six airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, TPMS, and others.

Tata Sierra (2025) vs Hyundai Creta - Engine