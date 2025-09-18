Tata Sierra Spotted Testing Ahead of India Launch - What To Expect?

Upcoming Tata Sierra: Tata Motors is gearing up to launch its next flagship SUV, Sierra, for the Indian market. It was first showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo in early 2025 and is expected to come in an ICE and EV avatar. Recently, a YouTuber named Automobile with Bruce shared the latest developments on the upcoming Sierra, and it was spotted under heavy camouflage, giving a clearer picture of the final production version of the SUV.

Here’s everything we know about the upcoming Tata Sierra:

Upcoming Tata Sierra Exterior Design

As per the YouTube video, the spyshots reveal that the upcoming Sierra will have a bold front profile. It will have the signature quarter-glass panel, and one thing we can confirm from the video is that it will come with flush door handles like the Curvv and Altroz. Further, the rear is likely to get a spoiler for an added sporty appearance, and the rear wiper is hidden under the spoiler to give it a clean look.

Upcoming Tata Sierra Interiors

On the inside, the upcoming Tata Sierra is expected to get a new design for the dashboard. The Sierra is likely to get a similar infotainment screen as the Harrier EV and a digital instrument cluster. As per the recent spy video, the upcoming Sierra will get a similar four-spoke backlit steering wheel, which is present in the Safari and Harrier.

Upcoming Tata Sierra Features

The upcoming Tata Sierra is expected to be a feature-loaded SUV in the market. As per the recent spyshots, the Sierra will come with rear window curtains to block the sun. Additionally, it is expected to come with Level-2 ADAS, a 360-degree parking camera, front ventilated seats, automatic climate control, and other convenience features.

Upcoming Tata Sierra Engine Specifications

As per media reports, Tata Sierra is likely to come with a new 1.5L turbo petrol engine and continue with a 2.0L diesel engine, which powers the Harrier and Safari.

Upcoming Tata Sierra Launch