Tata Sierra to Launch in India Tomorrow - Expected Price, Variants, and Features
Tata Motors is set to launch its iconic SUV, Sierra, in India tomorrow, and it marks the return of one of the most iconic nameplates in the Indian automotive market. Here’s a quick rundown of the upcoming Tata Sierra's price, variants, and other details:
Tata Sierra Price & Variants: Tata Motors is set to launch its iconic SUV, Sierra, in India tomorrow, and it marks the return of one of the most iconic nameplates in the Indian automotive market. Tata Motors first launched the Sierra in 1991, and in 2025, it is making a return with modern styling, new technology and features, and powerful engine options. Its concept version was showcased at multiple motor shows.
The Sierra 2025 will come with multiple convenience and safety features, a stylish interior and bold exteriors. Moreover, it will come with a panoramic sunroof, a triple-screen layout, and others and is likely to come with a new 1.5L petrol engine. Regarding its rivals, it will compete with the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Kia Seltos, and others.
Here’s a quick rundown of the upcoming Tata Sierra in India:
Tata Sierra Expected Price
We expect the price of the new Tata Sierra to start around ₹10.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant.
Tata Sierra Expected Variant Lineup
Tata Motors will launch the Sierra in multiple variants. We expect it to be available in more than five variants, starting from the Smart variant to the Fearless Plus variant.
Tata Sierra Engine Options
The Tata Sierra will come with three engine options. It will likely debut with a new petrol engine and will continue with a 1.5L diesel engine, which also powers the Curvv and Nexon.
Tata Sierra Features
Tata offers multiple convenience and safety features in the Sierra. It comes with multiple driving modes, terrain modes, a wireless charger, automatic climate control, a panoramic sunroof, a 360-degree parking camera, a digital instrument cluster, and others. Further, it comes with a triple-screen layout, cruise control, rear sunshades, and more.
Tata Sierra Exterior
The design of the Sierra incorporates modern elements, and yet retains the old iconic charm. It continues with the iconic boxy silhouette. The front has connected LED DRL, and the grill is finished in gloss black. The bumpers on the Sierra have a rugged look. On the side, it is equipped with 19-inch alloy wheels, has wide wheel arches, and the sporty appearance is enhanced by black body cladding. Sierra will further come with flush door handles. Coming to the rear profile, the Tata Sierra has a simple and neat design, having a single connected LED taillamp.
