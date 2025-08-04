Tesla Opens First Supercharger in Mumbai, Reveals Cost to Fully Charge Model Y

Updated 4 August 2025 at 17:13 IST
Tesla Supercharger in Mumbai: Tesla has officially opened its first supercharge at the Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai. Recently, the American EV automaker, Tesla inaugurated its first dealership and launched its Model Y in India. This charging station consist of four DC charging points and four AC charging points. However, according to media reports, the cost of charging the Model Y will be around ₹1,200 to ₹1,400.
Here’s everything you need to know about the Tesla Supercharger in Mumbai:
The Tesla Model Y has a claimed range of 500km for the base variant. Using a 250kW DC Supercharger, having a tariff of ₹24 per kWh, a full charge will cost you around ₹1,200 to ₹1,400.
Tesla is offering four V4 Superchargers, which are DC fast chargers and have a rating of 250 kW. The tariff cost of this charger is ₹24 per kWh.
Along with the Tesla’s DC fast chargers, there are four Destination AC chargers as well, which have a rating of 11 kW. The tariff cost of this charger is ₹14 per kWh.
Also Read: Tesla Model Y Fully Self-Driving Technology to Cost Additional ₹6 Lakh - Is India Ready for It?
The Tesla Supercharger is located in the P1 Parking of the basement of the One BKC, a high-end commercial building.
As of now, only the Tesla cars are allowed to charge using the Supercharger in the BKC. It is still unclear whether Tesla will allow charging other EV cars from its Superchargers.
Tesla says there will be three charging stations, which will be inaugurated later this year. The locations are: Navi Mumbai, Lower Parel, and Thane.
Published 4 August 2025 at 17:13 IST