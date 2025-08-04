Tesla Opens First Supercharger in Mumbai, Reveals Cost to Fully Charge Model Y

Tesla Supercharger in Mumbai: Tesla has officially opened its first supercharge at the Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai. Recently, the American EV automaker, Tesla inaugurated its first dealership and launched its Model Y in India. This charging station consist of four DC charging points and four AC charging points. However, according to media reports, the cost of charging the Model Y will be around ₹1,200 to ₹1,400.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Tesla Supercharger in Mumbai:

How much does it cost to charge Tesla Model Y 100 per cent in India?

The Tesla Model Y has a claimed range of 500km for the base variant. Using a 250kW DC Supercharger, having a tariff of ₹24 per kWh, a full charge will cost you around ₹1,200 to ₹1,400.

What is the cost of Tesla DC Supercharger?

Tesla is offering four V4 Superchargers, which are DC fast chargers and have a rating of 250 kW. The tariff cost of this charger is ₹24 per kWh.

What is the cost of the Tesla AC charger?

Along with the Tesla’s DC fast chargers, there are four Destination AC chargers as well, which have a rating of 11 kW. The tariff cost of this charger is ₹14 per kWh.

Where is the Tesla Supercharger located in Mumbai?

The Tesla Supercharger is located in the P1 Parking of the basement of the One BKC, a high-end commercial building.

Can other EV cars be charged from the Tesla Supercharger?

As of now, only the Tesla cars are allowed to charge using the Supercharger in the BKC. It is still unclear whether Tesla will allow charging other EV cars from its Superchargers.

What are the other three locations of the Tesla Superchargers in Mumbai?