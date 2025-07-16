Republic World
Updated 16 July 2025 at 22:19 IST

Tesla To Set Up 16 Charging Stations In Mumbai and Delhi NCR

Tesla debuts in India with its Model Y SUV, starting at ₹58.89 lakh. Showrooms open in Mumbai and soon Delhi, with charging stations planned. Claimed range: 500–622 km across variants.

Reported by: Vatsal Agrawal
Tesla Model Y
Tesla Model Y | Image: Unsplash

American EV car maker Tesla has officially entered the Indian market, with its first store in Mumbai. The ‘Tesla Experience Centre’ is located in the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) and it is a 4000 square-foot area. With its entry, Tesla has launched the Model Y EV SUV, in two variants for the Indian market and is currently registering the car in Delhi, Mumbai, and Gurugram. The price of the Tesla Model Y starts at ₹58.89 lakh (ex-showroom).

Along with that, Isabelle Fan, Director, Tesla South East Asia, said that the company will be setting up four charging stations across Mumbai, and each will be equipped with 16 Superchargers and 16 Destination Chargers. Further, these will be located in Lower Parel, BKC, Navi Mumbai and Thane.

The next Tesla showroom is set to open in New Delhi Aerocity around the end of July. Regarding the charging infrastructure, Delhi will also get four upcoming charging stations, located in Saket, Aerocity, Gurugram, and Noida, which will include 16 Superchargers and 15 Destination Chargers.

However, in Gurugram, the price of the Tesla Model Y is ₹66.76 lakh (on-road, Gurugram). The Long Range RWD variant of the Model Y has a price tag of ₹75.61 lakh (on-road, Gurugram).

In Delhi, the price of the Tesla Model Y is ₹61.01 lakh (on-road, Delhi). The Long Range RWD variant of the Model Y has a price tag of ₹69.14 lakh (on-road, Delhi).

In Mumbai, the price of the Tesla Model Y is ₹62.03 lakh (on-road, Mumbai). The Long Range RWD variant of the Model Y has a price tag of ₹70.11 lakh (on-road, Mumbai).

Since the Tesla Model Y is currently available with Delhi, Mumbai, and Gurugram registration, the prices in Gurugram are the highest, as the exemptions on the road tax from the Haryana EV policy have ended, resulting in a 10 per cent tax.

The Tesla Model Y has a claimed range of 500 km on a single charge from the Rear Wheel Drive variant. The Long Range RWD variant has a claimed range of 622 km.

Published 16 July 2025 at 22:19 IST