Top 5 Automatic Cars Around ₹8 Lakh in India

Cars Around ₹8 Lakh: If you are looking for a hatchback with automatic transmission for ease of driving in the city traffic, there are multiple options to choose from. Around ₹8 lakh, there are limited options in the hatchback segment, which offer automatic transmission. Popular options consists of Maruti Suzuki Swift, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, and others. Majority of the automakers offer AMT gearboxes in budget hatchback segment.

Here is a list of the top 5 automatic cars to consider around ₹8 lakh in India

Maruti Suzuki Swift

The Maruti Suzuki Swift is a popular budget hatchback in India. It is equipped with a 1.2L inline three-cylinder petrol engine making 82 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque, paired with an AMT gearbox. The price of the Swift AMT starts at ₹8.78 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the VXI variant.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

The next popular hatchback on the list which you can check is the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios. It is the entry-level model in Hyundai India’s lineup. The Grand i10 Nios is equipped with 1.2L inline four-cylinder petrol engine, making 84 bhp and 115 Nm of peak torque, paired with an AMT gearbox.

The price of the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios AMT starts at ₹8.55 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the Magna variant.

Renault Kiger

In the sub-4m compact SUV segment, the Renault Kiger is an underrated option in the market. It is spacious, and has decent features on offer. Around ₹8 lakh, you can opt for the AMT version of the Kiger. It comes with a 1.0L inline three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, making 71 bhp and 95 Nm of peak torque, paired with an AMT gearbox.

The price of the Renault Kiger AMT starts at ₹8.57 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the RXL variant.

Tata Tiago

If you are tight on budget, and want a safe hatchback, then the Tata Tiago is a good option. It has decent space and features on offer. The Tiago is equipped with a 1.2L inline three-cylinder petrol engine, making 82 bhp and 115 Nm of peak torque, paired with an AMT gearbox.

The price of the Tiago AMT starts at ₹7.82 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the XT variant.

Nissan Magnite

The Nissan Magnite is one of the underrated options in the segment. It has a similar platform, features, and engine options as the Reanult Kiger. The Magnite also has a similar 1.0L inline three-cylinder petrol engine, making 72 bhp and 95 Nm of torque, paired with an AMT gearbox.