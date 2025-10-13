Top 5 Cars with Wireless Charging Feature To Stay Powered On the Go!

Cars with Wireless Charger: As in-car technology continues to evolve, automakers are focusing on features that make everyday driving more convenient. One of the most popular additions in recent years is wireless charging, allowing users to power up their smartphones without needing cables. In India, buyers are seeking a budget car with a wireless charger, and there are multiple options available in the market.

Here is a list of the top 5 cars that offer wireless charging:

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

The first car on the list that you can consider with a wireless charger is the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios. It is a budget hatchback and has decent features on offer. The automaker offers a wireless charger from the Sportz variant onwards. You can choose the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios with a 1.2L petrol engine or with a CNG option.

The price of the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Sportz variant is ₹7.77 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Maruti Suzuki Swift

The Maruti Suzuki Swift is a popular budget hatchback among buyers in the market. It offers a comfortable cabin space and has a wireless charger in its ZXI and ZXI+ variants. The Swift has a 1.2L 3-cylinder petrol engine and is also available with a CNG option.

The price of the Maruti Suzuki Swift ZXi variant is ₹8.60 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Nissan Magnite

If you are looking for a sub-4m compact SUV having a spacious cabin and decent features, you can consider the Nissan Magnite. It offers multiple convenience features like automatic climate control and has a wireless charger from its Tekna Plus variant onwards. You can choose the Nissan Magnite with a 1.0L NA or a turbo petrol engine.

The price of the Nissan Magnite Tekna Plus variant is ₹9.62 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Tata Altroz

Tata Altroz is a premium hatchback, which recently got updated for the Indian market. Altroz has a comfortable cabin space, features like driving modes, a sunroof, and more. It offers a wireless charger from its Accomplished S variant onwards. Tata offers the Altroz with a 1.2L NA petrol, a 1.5L diesel and a CNG option to choose from.

The price of the Tata Altroz Accomplished S variant is ₹10.42 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

The next sub-4m compact SUV on the list, which you can consider, is the Maruti Suzuki Brezza. It is a famous option in the market, which has a refined petrol engine and decent features on offer. Maruti Suzuki offers a wireless charger in the Brezza in its ZXI+ variant only. Regarding engine options, you can choose the Brezza with a 1.5L NA petrol engine, which is also paired with a CNG option.