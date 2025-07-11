Top 5 Riding Jackets You Can Check Under ₹8,000

Riding Jackets Under ₹8,000: A riding jacket is an important accessory while you are commuting on a bike. This jacket helps in protecting the vital organs of your body in case of an accident. Further, it also keeps you comfortable in different weather conditions. A good riding jacket is crucial, whether you ride daily to your office or travel on long highways and expressways. Under a ₹8,000 budget, you have multiple riding jackets available in the market that come with level 2 protectors, and are a good pick at this price.

Here is a list of the top 5 riding jackets that you can check under ₹8,000 in India:

Rynox Air GT4

The first jacket on the list, which you can consider under ₹8,000 is the Rynox Tornado Pro 4. It comes with level 2 protectors for shoulders, elbows, and back, has breathable fabric and you can get the liners and chest protection as add-ons. Further, you have waist and cuff adjusters as well.

The price of the Rynox Tornado Pro 4 is ₹7,950.

Axor Cruise 2

The next jacket, around ₹6,000, which you can consider, is the Axor Cruise 2. It has CE level-2 protectors for the elbow, shoulders, and back. This jacket comes with a rain liner and has reflective strips as well.

The price of the Axor Cruise 2 is ₹5,606.

Royal Enfield Streetwind V3

If you are looking for a riding jacket from an automotive OEM, then you can check out the Royal Enfield Streetwind V3. It has level 2 protectors for the elbow and back, and a rear protector pocket. Further, it comes with rain and winter liners, which are removable.

The price of the Royal Enfield Streetwind V3 is ₹6,200.

TVS Racing Aegis 3

TVS Motor Company offers multiple riding gears for the customers. Under ₹8,000, you can consider the TVS Racing Aegis 3. It comes with level 2 protectors for the shoulder, elbow and back. It comes with waterproof and breathable mesh fabric and has adjustments for the waist, cuffs, and elbow positions.

The price of the TVS Racing Aegis 3 is ₹7,599.

BBG Marshal Jacket

The fifth jacket on the list, which you can consider under ₹8,000, is the BBG Marshal Jacket. It comes with CE level 1 and level 2 protectors for the elbow, shoulders, chest, and back, has rain and winter liners, and has 3M reflective lining.