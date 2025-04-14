Toyota Fortuner Legender vs Volkswagen Tiguan R Line: What’s The Difference?

Fortuner Legender vs Tiguan R Line: The full-size SUV segment has a handful of options for buyers. This segment offers SUVs, which are feature-loaded, have great road presence, and have multiple engine options for the buyers. Recently, Volkswagen India has launched its flagship SUV, the Tiguan R Line, for buyers. It is a feature-loaded SUV and is available with an AWD drivetrain. On the other hand, it competes with the Toyota Fortuner Legender, which is based on the regular Toyota Fortuner. It has sharp looks, great road presence and is available with a 4x2 and a 4x4 drivetrain.

Here is a feature-by-feature comparison of the Toyota Fortuner Legender and the Volkswagen Tiguan R Line for buyers:

Toyota Fortuner Legender vs Volkswagen Tiguan R Line: Features

The feature list on the Toyota Fortuner Legender comprises front-ventilated seats, dual-zone climate control, wired connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, front-ventilated seats, driving modes, and more. The feature list on the Volkswagen Tiguan R Line comprises of multiple driving modes, ambient lighting, wireless charger, wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and more.

Toyota Fortuner Legender vs Volkswagen Tiguan R Line: Safety Features

The Toyota Fortuner Legender has seven airbags, ABS, traction control, ESC, TPMS, and other features. The Tiguan R Line has 21 features for Level-2 ADAS, nine airbags, ESC, ABS, and other safety features.

Toyota Fortuner Legender vs Volkswagen Tiguan R Line: Engine Specifications

The Toyota Fortuner Legender is equipped with a 2.8L inline four-cylinder diesel engine, which makes 201 bhp and 500 Nm torque, paired with a six-speed manual or an automatic gearbox. The buyers can also choose a 4x4 and a 4x2 drivetrain.

On the other end, the Volkswagen Tiguan R Line is equipped with a 2.0L inline four-cylinder turbo petrol engine, making 201 bhp and 320 Nm torque, paired with a seven-speed DCT gearbox. It is available with an AWD drivetrain.

Toyota Fortuner Legender vs Volkswagen Tiguan R Line: Price