TVS Apache RTR 160 2025 Safety Features Updated - Check Details

Apache RTR 160 Updated: TVS Motor Company has updated the safety features in the Apache RTR 160. According to a statement, the bike is now equipped with dual-channel ABS. Further, cosmetically, there is a new colour in the alloy wheels and the engine is now OBD-2B compliant. You can select the TVS Apache RTR 160 in two colour options and has decent features on offer.

“With segment-leading features like Ride Modes, SmartXonnect with Voice Assist, and now Dual Channel ABS, it continues to redefine what riders can expect from a performance motorcycle,” Mr Vimal Sumbly, Head Business – Premium, TVS Motor Company, said.

Here is a quick rundown of the updated TVS Apache RTR 160:

TVS Apache RTR 160 Safety Features

The TVS Apache RTR 160 is now equipped with dual-channel ABS. It enhances the braking confidence of the rider.

TVS Apache RTR 160 Engine Specifications

The TVS Apache RTR 160 is equipped with 159cc single-cylinder petrol engine, which is now OBD-2B emission compliant. This engine makes 14 bhp and 13.85 Nm of peak torque, paired with a five-speed gearbox.

TVS Apache RTR 160 Colours

The TVS Apache RTR 160 is available in two colour options to choose from. These are:

Matte Black

Pearl White

Both the colour options are equipped with red colour alloy wheels.

TVS Apache RTR 160 Features

Regarding the feature list, the TVS Apache RTR 160 offers riding modes, Bluetooth connectivity with Voice Assist, and other features.

TVS Apache RTR 160 Design

The design of the TVS Apache RTR 160 is unchanged. It continues to get LED DRLs and headlamps, halogen indicators, sharp and aggressive graphics on the cowl. The front and rear has disc brakes on offer and the front suspension is a telescopic unit and the rear has shock absorbers.

Further, it has a single-piece seat and the exhaust has chrome finish to enhance the design of the bike.

TVS Apache RTR 160 Price