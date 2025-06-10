Looking for a Bike for Daily Ride to Office? Check Out These Options From TVS and Bajaj

Battle of 200cc Bikes: Buyers when looking for a new bike under ₹2 lakh, there are multiple options with different engine, styling, and colour options to choose from. Recently, TVS Motor updated the Apache RTR 200 4V for the Indian market. Since buyers who are tight on budget and are looking in the Pulsar series can check out the Pulsar NS200. Both the bikes have sporty styling and decent performance from the engine.

Here is a feature-by-feature comparison of the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and the Bajaj Pulsar NS200 for buyers:

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V vs Bajaj Pulsar NS200: Features

Both the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and the Bajaj Pulsar NS200 have LED headlamps, digital instrument cluster, and Bluetooth connectivity for your smartphone. However, the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V has three riding modes, which are missing in the Bajaj Pulsar NS200.

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V vs Bajaj Pulsar NS200: Colours

Both the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and the Bajaj Pulsar NS200 are available with multiple colour options to choose from. The TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and the Bajaj Pulsar NS200 are available in three colour options to choose from.

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V vs Bajaj Pulsar NS200: Engine Specifications

The TVS Apache RTR 200 4V is equipped with a 197cc single-cylinder petrol engine, making 20 bhp and 16 Nm of peak torque, paired to a five-speed gearbox. On the other side, the Bajaj Pulsar NS200 is equipped with a 199cc single-cylinder petrol engine, making 24 bhp and 18 Nm of peak torque, paired to a five-speed gearbox.

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V vs Bajaj Pulsar NS200: Price

The price of the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V starts at ₹1.82 lakh (on-road, Noida). It is available in two variants. On the other side, the price of the Bajaj Pulsar NS200 starts at ₹1.93 lakh (on-road). It is available in a single-variant.

Republic Auto Says: