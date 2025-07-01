Republic World
Updated 1 July 2025 at 17:16 IST

TVS iQube 3.1 kWh Battery Pack Launched in India - Price, Range, and More

TVS iQube Updated: TVS has updated the battery pack options in the iQube electric scooter for the Indian market. Here's everything you need to know:

Reported by: Vatsal Agrawal
TVS Iqube
TVS Iqube e-scooter | Image: TVS Motor Company

TVS iQube Updated: TVS Motor Company has added a new battery pack option in its popular iQube electric scooter. The company has launched the iQube 3.1 kWh battery pack for the customers. It is positioned between the 2.2 kWh and the 3.5 kWh battery pack option. The mechanicals and the design is unchanged. Further, it is available in five colour options to choose from.

Here is a quick rundown of the TVS iQube 3.1 kWh for the prospective buyers:

What is the range of the TVS iQube 3.1 kWh?

The TVS iQube 3.1 kWh battery pack has a claimed range of 121 km.

What are the colour options of the TVS iQube 3.1 kWh?

The TVS iQube 3.1 kWh is available in five colour options to choose from. These are:

  • Copper Brown Beige
  • Starlight Blue Beige
  • Pearl White
  • Walnut Brown
  • Titanium Grey

What is the top speed of TVS iQube?

The TVS iQube 3.1 kWh has a claimed top speed of 82 km/h.

Which suspensions are there on the TVS iQube?

The TVS iQube 3.1 kWh has a telescopic front suspensions at the front and twin tube shock absorbers at the rear.

What are the features in the TVS iQube 3.1 kWh?

The TVS iQube 3.1 kWh is equipped with Bluetooth connectivity, LCD instrument cluster with touchscreen, LED headlights, LED indicators, and others.

What are the other battery packs on the TVS iQube?

If you are looking for other battery packs in the TVS iQube lineup, there is a 2.2 kWh battery pack, and a 3.5 kWh battery pack on offer.

What is the range of the 2.2 kWh battery pack of the TVS iQube?

The claimed range of the TVS iQube 2.2 kWh battery pack is 94 km in a single charge.

What is the range of the 3.5 kWh battery pack of the TVS iQube?

The TVS iQube 3.5 kWh battery pack has a claimed range of 145 km on a single charge.

What is the price of the TVS iQube 3.1 kWh battery pack?

The price of the TVS iQube 3.1 kWh battery pack is ₹1.05 lakh (ex-showroom).
 

Published 1 July 2025 at 16:45 IST