TVS iQube 3.1 kWh Battery Pack Launched in India - Price, Range, and More

TVS iQube Updated: TVS Motor Company has added a new battery pack option in its popular iQube electric scooter. The company has launched the iQube 3.1 kWh battery pack for the customers. It is positioned between the 2.2 kWh and the 3.5 kWh battery pack option. The mechanicals and the design is unchanged. Further, it is available in five colour options to choose from.

Here is a quick rundown of the TVS iQube 3.1 kWh for the prospective buyers:

What is the range of the TVS iQube 3.1 kWh?

The TVS iQube 3.1 kWh battery pack has a claimed range of 121 km.

What are the colour options of the TVS iQube 3.1 kWh?

The TVS iQube 3.1 kWh is available in five colour options to choose from. These are:

Copper Brown Beige

Starlight Blue Beige

Pearl White

Walnut Brown

Titanium Grey

What is the top speed of TVS iQube?

The TVS iQube 3.1 kWh has a claimed top speed of 82 km/h.

Which suspensions are there on the TVS iQube?

The TVS iQube 3.1 kWh has a telescopic front suspensions at the front and twin tube shock absorbers at the rear.

What are the features in the TVS iQube 3.1 kWh?

The TVS iQube 3.1 kWh is equipped with Bluetooth connectivity, LCD instrument cluster with touchscreen, LED headlights, LED indicators, and others.

What are the other battery packs on the TVS iQube?

If you are looking for other battery packs in the TVS iQube lineup, there is a 2.2 kWh battery pack, and a 3.5 kWh battery pack on offer.

What is the range of the 2.2 kWh battery pack of the TVS iQube?

The claimed range of the TVS iQube 2.2 kWh battery pack is 94 km in a single charge.

What is the range of the 3.5 kWh battery pack of the TVS iQube?

The TVS iQube 3.5 kWh battery pack has a claimed range of 145 km on a single charge.

What is the price of the TVS iQube 3.1 kWh battery pack?