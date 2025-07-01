TVS iQube 3.1 kWh Battery Pack Launched in India - Price, Range, and More

Updated 1 July 2025 at 17:16 IST
TVS iQube Updated: TVS Motor Company has added a new battery pack option in its popular iQube electric scooter. The company has launched the iQube 3.1 kWh battery pack for the customers. It is positioned between the 2.2 kWh and the 3.5 kWh battery pack option. The mechanicals and the design is unchanged. Further, it is available in five colour options to choose from.
Here is a quick rundown of the TVS iQube 3.1 kWh for the prospective buyers:
The TVS iQube 3.1 kWh battery pack has a claimed range of 121 km.
The TVS iQube 3.1 kWh is available in five colour options to choose from. These are:
The TVS iQube 3.1 kWh has a claimed top speed of 82 km/h.
The TVS iQube 3.1 kWh has a telescopic front suspensions at the front and twin tube shock absorbers at the rear.
The TVS iQube 3.1 kWh is equipped with Bluetooth connectivity, LCD instrument cluster with touchscreen, LED headlights, LED indicators, and others.
If you are looking for other battery packs in the TVS iQube lineup, there is a 2.2 kWh battery pack, and a 3.5 kWh battery pack on offer.
The claimed range of the TVS iQube 2.2 kWh battery pack is 94 km in a single charge.
The TVS iQube 3.5 kWh battery pack has a claimed range of 145 km on a single charge.
The price of the TVS iQube 3.1 kWh battery pack is ₹1.05 lakh (ex-showroom).
1 July 2025