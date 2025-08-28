Updated 28 August 2025 at 13:38 IST
TVS Orbiter Launched in India, IDC Range 158 Km, Rivals Ola S1X, Hero Vida VX2
New EV Scooter Under ₹1 Lakh: TVS has launched the Orbiter EV scooter in the Indian market. Here's everything you need to know:
- Automobile News
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
New EV Scooter Under ₹1 Lakh: TVS Motor Company has added a new EV scooter to its existing lineup in India. The two-wheeler manufacturer has launched the Orbiter EV scooter, which has a simplistic design and comes with plenty of convenience features. The TVS Orbiter comes with a storage space of 34L, has six colour options, and features like cruise control, reverse parking assistant, and others. The IDC range of the Orbiter is 158km, and it rivals the Ola S1X and the Hero Vida VX2 around its price.
Here is a quick rundown of the TVS Orbiter EV scooter for prospective buyers:
TVS Orbiter Design
The design of the TVS Orbiter is simplistic. It comes with an LED headlamp, telescopic front suspension, and runs on 14-inch wheels on the front. Coming to the side, it has a 290mm straight footboard line, and has a ground clearance of 169mm. The seat is 845mm long, and TVS says it is very comfortable for the rider and the pillion. The rear design of the TVS Orbiter is similar to the Jupiter, which is an iCE scooter, and has a similar LED taillamp bar.
TVS Orbiter Colours:
You can choose the TVS Orbiter EV scooter from six colour options. These are:
- Neon Sunburst
- Stratos Blue
- Lunar Grey
- Stellar Silver
- Cosmic Titanium
- Martian Copper
Also Read: Sanjay Dutt Brings Mercedes-Maybach GLS600 Home: Everything You Need to Know About ₹4 Crore SUV
TVS Orbiter Features
TVS has equipped the Orbiter with plenty of features. The feature list comprises cruise control, reverse parking assistant, an LCD instrument cluster, Bluetooth connectivity, which provides turn-by-turn navigation, call and SMS updates, and others. Further, it comes with hill hold assist and two riding modes, Eco and Power, and more.
TVS Orbiter Range
The TVS Orbiter EV scooter comes with a 3.1kWh battery pack, having an IDC range of 158km.
TVS Orbiter Price
The price of the TVS Orbiter EV scooter starts at ₹99,900 (ex-showroom, inclusive of PM e-Drive scheme, Bengaluru and New Delhi).
Also Read: 5 Bikes To Consider Under ₹3 Lakh in India
Published By : Vatsal Agrawal
Published On: 28 August 2025 at 13:38 IST