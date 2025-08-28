TVS Orbiter Launched in India, IDC Range 158 Km, Rivals Ola S1X, Hero Vida VX2

New EV Scooter Under ₹1 Lakh: TVS Motor Company has added a new EV scooter to its existing lineup in India. The two-wheeler manufacturer has launched the Orbiter EV scooter, which has a simplistic design and comes with plenty of convenience features. The TVS Orbiter comes with a storage space of 34L, has six colour options, and features like cruise control, reverse parking assistant, and others. The IDC range of the Orbiter is 158km, and it rivals the Ola S1X and the Hero Vida VX2 around its price.

Here is a quick rundown of the TVS Orbiter EV scooter for prospective buyers:

TVS Orbiter Design

The design of the TVS Orbiter is simplistic. It comes with an LED headlamp, telescopic front suspension, and runs on 14-inch wheels on the front. Coming to the side, it has a 290mm straight footboard line, and has a ground clearance of 169mm. The seat is 845mm long, and TVS says it is very comfortable for the rider and the pillion. The rear design of the TVS Orbiter is similar to the Jupiter, which is an iCE scooter, and has a similar LED taillamp bar.

TVS Orbiter Colours:

You can choose the TVS Orbiter EV scooter from six colour options. These are:

Neon Sunburst

Stratos Blue

Lunar Grey

Stellar Silver

Cosmic Titanium

Martian Copper

TVS Orbiter Features

TVS has equipped the Orbiter with plenty of features. The feature list comprises cruise control, reverse parking assistant, an LCD instrument cluster, Bluetooth connectivity, which provides turn-by-turn navigation, call and SMS updates, and others. Further, it comes with hill hold assist and two riding modes, Eco and Power, and more.

TVS Orbiter Range

The TVS Orbiter EV scooter comes with a 3.1kWh battery pack, having an IDC range of 158km.

TVS Orbiter Price