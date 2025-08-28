TVS Orbiter vs Hero Vida VX2 - Price, Features, Range Compared

Best EV Scooter Under ₹1 Lakh: The EV two-wheeler segment offers multiple options to buyers to choose around ₹1 lakh budget, which has decent range, feature list, and comfortable seating. Recently, TVS Motor Company launched its new EV scooter, Orbiter for the Indian market. It has an IDC range of 158km. On the other hand, around the similar budget, it competes with the Hero Vida VX2 EV scooter. It has a slightly lower IDC range of 142 km, and comes in multiple colour options.

Here is a quick comparison of the TVS Orbiter and the Hero Vida VX2 for buyers:

TVS Orbiter vs Hero Vida VX2 - Price

The price of the TVS Orbiter starts at ₹99,900 (ex-showroom) and it comes in a single variant. On the other hand, the price of the Hero Vida VX2 EV scooter is ₹86,923 (ex-showroom). You can choose the Vida VX2 with BaaS subscription as well.

TVS Orbiter vs Hero Vida VX2 - Colours

Both the TVS Orbiter and the Hero Vida VX2 are available with multiple colour options to choose from. The TVS Orbiter comes in six colour options to choose from. On the other side, the Hero Vida VX2 is also available in six colour options.

TVS Orbiter vs Hero Vida VX2 - Features

Regarding the feature list, TVS Orbiter has slightly more to offer over the Hero Vida VX2. The Orbiter comes with cruise control, USB Type-C charging port, parking assist, and others. On the other side, the Hero Vida VX2 has follow me home headlights, cruise control, TFT display, and others.

TVS Orbiter vs Hero Vida VX2 - Range