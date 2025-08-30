TVS Orbiter vs TVS iQube - Which EV Scooter to Choose Around ₹1 Lakh?

TVS Scooter Competition: TVS Motor Company has recently added a new electric scooter, the Orbiter, to its lineup in the Indian market. The Orbiter is feature-loaded and comes with a single battery pack and six colour options to choose from. On the other hand, you also have the iQube, which is a popular EV scooter in the market, priced at ₹94,000 for the base variant. You can choose it from three variants and multiple battery packs.

Here is a quick comparison of the Orbiter and the iQube for prospective buyers who are planning to buy an EV scooter around ₹1 lakh:

TVS Orbiter vs TVS iQube - Price

The TVS Orbiter is priced at ₹1.07 lakh (on-road, Noida), and the TVS iQube is priced at ₹1.28 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the 3.1kWh battery pack variant.

TVS Orbiter vs TVS iQube - Range

The TVS Orbiter comes in a single battery pack of 3.1kWh, having an IDC range of 158 km on a single charge. On the other side, the TVS iQube is available with multiple battery packs, starting from 2.2kWh and going to 5.1kWh. The 3.1kWh battery pack have a claimed range of 123km.

TVS Orbiter vs TVS iQube - Colours

You can choose the TVS Orbiter from six colour options. These are:

Neon Sunburst

Stratos Blue

Lunar Grey

Stellar Silver

Cosmic Titanium

Martian Copper

On the other side, the TVS iQube 3.1kWh battery pack variant is available with five colour options. These are:

Pearl White

Walnut Brown

Titanium Grey

Copper Brown Beige

Starlight Blue Beige

TVS Orbiter vs TVS iQube - Features

The feature list on the TVS Orbiter includes cruise control, a USB Type-C charger, and more. On the other hand, the TVS iQube has a touchscreen instrument cluster, LED headlights, and others. Both come with reverse parking assistant, driving modes, and others.

TVS Orbiter vs TVS iQube - Boot Capacity

The TVS Orbiter comes with a 34L underseat storage space, whereas the iQube has a 17L.

