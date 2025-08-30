Updated 30 August 2025 at 12:24 IST
TVS Orbiter vs TVS iQube - Which EV Scooter to Choose Around ₹1 Lakh?
TVS Scooter Competition: The TVS Orbiter and the iQube compete under the ₹1 lakh EV scooter segment. Which one to choose?
TVS Scooter Competition: TVS Motor Company has recently added a new electric scooter, the Orbiter, to its lineup in the Indian market. The Orbiter is feature-loaded and comes with a single battery pack and six colour options to choose from. On the other hand, you also have the iQube, which is a popular EV scooter in the market, priced at ₹94,000 for the base variant. You can choose it from three variants and multiple battery packs.
Here is a quick comparison of the Orbiter and the iQube for prospective buyers who are planning to buy an EV scooter around ₹1 lakh:
TVS Orbiter vs TVS iQube - Price
The TVS Orbiter is priced at ₹1.07 lakh (on-road, Noida), and the TVS iQube is priced at ₹1.28 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the 3.1kWh battery pack variant.
TVS Orbiter vs TVS iQube - Range
The TVS Orbiter comes in a single battery pack of 3.1kWh, having an IDC range of 158 km on a single charge. On the other side, the TVS iQube is available with multiple battery packs, starting from 2.2kWh and going to 5.1kWh. The 3.1kWh battery pack have a claimed range of 123km.
TVS Orbiter vs TVS iQube - Colours
You can choose the TVS Orbiter from six colour options. These are:
- Neon Sunburst
- Stratos Blue
- Lunar Grey
- Stellar Silver
- Cosmic Titanium
- Martian Copper
On the other side, the TVS iQube 3.1kWh battery pack variant is available with five colour options. These are:
- Pearl White
- Walnut Brown
- Titanium Grey
- Copper Brown Beige
- Starlight Blue Beige
TVS Orbiter vs TVS iQube - Features
The feature list on the TVS Orbiter includes cruise control, a USB Type-C charger, and more. On the other hand, the TVS iQube has a touchscreen instrument cluster, LED headlights, and others. Both come with reverse parking assistant, driving modes, and others.
TVS Orbiter vs TVS iQube - Boot Capacity
The TVS Orbiter comes with a 34L underseat storage space, whereas the iQube has a 17L.
Republic Auto Says
The TVS Orbiter is the new entrant in the market, whereas the iQube has been there for some time. If you are looking for a feature-loaded offering and more space, then you can consider the Orbiter. However, if you want more range and battery pack options, then you can consider the iQube.
