  Volkswagen's deliveries drop, highlighting Europe's car industry challenges

Published 18:20 IST, October 11th 2024

Volkswagen's deliveries drop, highlighting Europe's car industry challenges

Volkswagen Group on Friday reported a 7 per cent decline in third-quarter global deliveries, showing how Europe's car industry is facing tough challenges.

Reported by: Thomson Reuters
Volkswagen's deliveries drop, highlighting Europe's car industry challenges
Volkswagen's deliveries drop, highlighting Europe's car industry challenges | Image: Volkswagen
18:13 IST, October 11th 2024