Volkswagen, Skoda Recall Over 47,000 Cars for Seatbelt Defect

Volkswagen and Skoda have announced a recall of their popular cars due to an issue with their rear seatbelts in as many as 47,235 units. While Volkswagen has recalled Taigun and Virtus, manufactured between May 2024 and April 2025, recalled units from Skoda include the Kylaq — which was launched in December last year, Kushaq, and Slavia. All these models have been made in India at Skoda Auto Volkswagen India’s plants in Maharashtra.

Volkswagen

According to the data on SIAM’s website, Volkswagen has recalled 21,513 units of Taigun and Virtus, collectively. The carmaker has mentioned these models were manufactured between May 24, 2024 and April 1, 2025, stating that their rear seatbelts buckle latch plate may break “in an unfortunate event of a frontal collision,” along with a failure in the webbing of the rear centre seatbelt assembly as well as the buckle of the rear right seatbelt.

Skoda

Citing the same defect, Skoda has recalled 25,722 units of Kylaq, Kushaq, and Slavia. “This may pose a safety risk to passengers occupying the rear seats,” the company said in the document submitted to SIAM.

Safest cars?

While Skoda Auto Volkswagen India has responded quickly to the discovery of the manufacturing defect in as many as five cars, it is noteworthy that all of them have received 5 stars in Global NCAP ratings. A 5-star rating in GNCAP means a car has demonstrated excellent safety performance in crash tests, offering a high level of protection for occupants. According to Global NCAP’s updated assessment protocols, all five cars are among the safest cars for both adult and child occupants.

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India has not commented on the recall. Impacted customers are expected to receive communication from the company to initiate the recall process. Alternatively, owners of these models can visit Volkswagen and Skoda’s websites to check if their cars are among the impacted.