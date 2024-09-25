sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Bengaluru Murder | US Elections | Coldplay Fever | Mumbai Rains | Middle-East Tensions |
  • Home /
  • Automobile /
  • Volkswagen starts pay talks with unions in shadow of possible plant closures

Published 13:38 IST, September 25th 2024

Volkswagen starts pay talks with unions in shadow of possible plant closures

Executives at Volkswagen kick off talks over pay that are likely to determine how aggressively VW pursues layoffs and potential factory closures in Germany.

Reported by: Thomson Reuters
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Volkswagen starts pay talks with unions in shadow of possible plant closures
Volkswagen starts pay talks with unions in shadow of possible plant closures | Image: Volkswagen
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

13:38 IST, September 25th 2024