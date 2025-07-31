Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Spied Testing - Check Details

Upcoming Volkswagen Cars: Volkswagen India has recently added the Tiguan R Line and the Golf GTI to its India lineup. Recently, an Instagram user shared images of the test mules under the camouflage of the upcoming Taigun facelift being tested. It is expected to get a new front and rear profile as the global design language of Volkswagen. The German automaker first launched the Taigun in 2019 and has launched several special editions of the Taigun. It rivals the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, and other compact SUVs in the segment.

Here’s everything you should know about the upcoming Volkswagen Taigun Facelift.

Upcoming Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Exteriors

As per the recent spy shots, the major changes are expected in the front and the rear profile of the Taigun. The rear profile can get a revised design of the tail lamp, something similar to the Tiguan R Line. Further, it is expected to continue with the roof rails, adding a sporty look to the car. The front profile of the Taigun facelift is also expected to get a tweaked design of the headlamps, grills, and bumpers.

Upcoming Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Features

Regarding the feature list, the current Taigun has a reverse parking camera, a manual handbrake, automatic climate control, reverse parking sensors, and other convenience features. In the facelift model, we can expect a major upgrade in the feature list of the Taigun. It is likely to come with dual-zone climate control, a 360-degree parking camera, driving modes, and others.

Upcoming Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Engine Specifications