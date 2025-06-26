Kia Carens EV to MG M9: Top Upcoming Car Launches in July 2025

Upcoming Cars in July: Kia India is set to launch its upcoming mass-market Carens EV for the Indian market. It has been spied testing multiple times, and is expected to have a similar design and feature list as the regular Carens Clavis. According to sources, the upcoming Kia Carens EV will likely get a new battery pack and may come with a 42 kWh or a 51 kWh battery pack as options. If you are anticipating the launch, here are other cars as well that are expected to launch in July.

Here is a list of the top 3 upcoming car launches in July 2025:

Kia Carens EV:

The first car on the list, which is expected to launch in July 2025, is the Kia Carens EV. Since it has been spied multiple times, it is expected to retain a similar design to its ICE models. Further, the interiors are expected to remain unchanged. Regarding its range, it is expected to come with a new battery pack and might come with 2-3 options as well.

Kia Carens EV Launch: Mid-July 2025

MG M9

The next upcoming car on the list is the MG M9. The automaker first revealed the M9 at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. It is an electric MPV, and MG says it is the premium segment, and will be launched under new Select dealerships. The M9 is a feature-loaded MPV, having captain seats in the middle row, seat ventilation and heating, massage, and other functions.

MG M9 Launch: Early July 2025

BMW 2 Series

In the luxury segment, BMW India will launch its new 2 Series in the Indian market. According to sources, the new 2 Series will come with petrol and diesel engine options. It is the entry-level luxury sedan in the BMW lineup and offers features like dual-zone climate control, a sunroof, a digital instrument cluster, driving modes, and others. Further, the new 2 Series is slightly longer and taller as compared to the previous 2 Series.