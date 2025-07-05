Which one to Choose Between Tata Punch and Maruti Suzuki Ignis Around ₹10 Lakh?

Punch vs Ignis: If you are looking for a compact car for a daily commute, that has decent features and a frugal petrol engine, you can check out the Tata Punch. It comes with a 3-cylinder petrol engine and has features like a sunroof, automatic climate control, and others. On the other side, you can also check the Maruti Suzuki Ignis. It is an underrated car in the segment, and requires an update in 2025.

Here is a quick comparison of the Tata Punch and the Maruti Suzuki Ignis for buyers:

Punch vs Ignis - Price

The price of the Tata Punch starts at ₹7.13 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant. On the other side, the price of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis starts at ₹6.69 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Punch vs Ignis - Features

If you are looking for features, then the Punch outshines the Ignis. It comes with a sunroof, automatic climate control, a semi-digital instrument cluster, cruise control, a wireless charger, a reverse parking camera, and more. Further, it has a 10.25-inch infotainment screen with wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as well. On the other side, the Maruti Suzuki Ignis have an 8-inch infotainment screen, automatic climate control, an analogue instrument cluster, and others.

Punch vs Ignis - Engine Specifications

Both the Punch and the Ignis come with a 1.2L petrol engine. However, the difference is that the Punch comes with a 1.2L three-cylinder petrol engine, making 83 bhp and 114 Nm torque, paired with a five-speed manual or an AMT gearbox. It is also available with a CNG option.

On the other hand, the Ignis has a 1.2L four-cylinder petrol engine, making 85 bhp and 115 Nm torque, paired with a five-speed manual or AMT gearbox. It is one of the few Maruti Suzuki cars that misses out on a CNG option.

