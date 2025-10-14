You Can Win ₹1,000 FASTag Recharge For Free - How?

Win ₹1,000 FASTag Recharge: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has launched a cleanliness initiative, wherein users can report a dirty toilet and get rewarded. Under this, it aims to maintain hygiene and cleanliness across the country's national highways. Users, on verifying the reporting of such instances by NHAI, will be eligible for a reward of ₹1,000 in the form of a FASTag recharge. This movement will continue till 31 October 2025 and focuses on waste disposal, cleanliness drives, and upkeep of roadside amenities.

Here’s how you can win it:

Step 1 - Report dirty toilets on the National Highways under NHAI by uploading geo-tagged pictures through the latest version of the ‘Rajmargyatra’ mobile phone application.

Step 2 - Provide details such as the user’s name, location of the dirty toilet, your Vehicle Registration Number (VRN) and Mobile number.

Step 3 - Once verified, you will be rewarded with a ₹1,000 FASTag recharge that will be credited to the linked VRN provided by the Highway user.

How many times can you avail this reward?

As per NHAI, each vehicle registration number (VRN) shall be eligible for only one reward during the entire scheme period.

Is this reward transferable?

The FASTag recharge reward will be non-transferable, and you cannot claim it in cash.

On which toilets can you participate?

According to NHAI, this initiative applies only to toilets that are constructed, operated, or maintained under NHAI jurisdiction. Other toilets that are located at retail fuel pumps, roadside dhabas, or other public facilities, which are not under NHAI's control, are excluded.

How many times can you claim the reward?

NHAI says that each toilet facility on every National Highway shall be eligible for reward consideration only once per day, irrespective of the number of reports received for that particular location.

How should the images be uploaded to get rewarded on the RajmargYatra App?