Adani Wilmar IPO: Day 2's Subscription Status, GMP Signals And All Key Details

The initial public offering (IPO) of Adani Wilmar was subscribed 74 per cent on Friday, as of 12:30 pm. The IPO was subscribed 57 per cent on the first day of subscription on Thursday, as of 5 pm. The FMCG giant, which has set a price band of Rs 218-Rs 230, will remain open for subscription till January 31.

The demand for the public issue worth Rs 3,600 crore seems to be on the rise by the day. According to the data, Institutional investors have subscribed 30 per cent of the portion reserved for them, non-institutional investors subscribed 60 per cent and retail investors 1.2 times the portion. The portion reserved for employees has been subscribed 0.7 times.

Adani Wilmar IPO GMP

Following the positive response by bidders on the first day of subscription, the value of the IPO also rose in the grey market. According to market observers, shares of Adani Wilmar was being traded at a premium of Rs 47 in the grey market today, which is Rs 4-5 more than that of Thursday. With the IPO, the company plans to raise Rs 3,600 crore to fund capital expenditure, reduce debt and for acquisitions.

Adani Wilmar IPO price, lot size, subscription status, share allotment and all key details

IPO date: January 27-January 31

The price band of Adani Wilmar IPO: Rs 218-Rs 230 per share

Lot size: The investor can bid for a minimum of 65 equity shares and in multiples thereafter

IPO size: Rs 3,600 crore

Adani Wilmar IPO share allotment date: Likely on February 3

Adani Wilmar IPO listing date: Likely February 8 on BSE and NSE

The IPO of Adani Wilmar, which promotes its edible oils and food products under the Fortune brand, comprises the only fresh issue of equity shares. There will not be any secondary offering. The company's CEO and Managing Director Angshu Mallick had said that the FMCG giant will focus on increasing its market share in the edible oil segment and grow food business.

Apart from cooking oil, Adami Wilmar sells food products like sugar, rice and wheat flour. It also sells non-food products like sanitisers, handwash and soap. Currently, Adani group has six companies listed on the domestic bourses. Apart from Adani Enterprises, other listed ones are Adani Transmission, Adani Green Energy, Adani Total Gas, Adani Power, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone.

Image: @CharuSukhla_Twitter