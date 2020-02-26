Canara Bank Opening Time, Closing Time And Lunch Time; Here Is A Complete Guide

Canara Bank is one of the leading banks owned by the Government of India. The bank established at Mangalore in 1906 is one of the oldest public sector banks in the country. Later in 1969, the government of India nationalised the bank. Here are the opening/closing timings, lunch timings and other details about the bank that you need to know if you are visiting the back anytime soon.

What are the opening and closing time of the Canara bank?

Canara Bank is open 5 days a week, that is Monday to Friday. The bank operates on alternative Saturdays. Whereas, the bank is usually closed on Sundays. Here are the opening and closing time of the bank, according to which you can plan your visit to the bank.

Canara Bank Opening Time 10:00 AM (On Weekdays) Canara Bank Closing Time 3:30 PM (On Weekdays)

Timing details on Weekends (That is on 1st, 3rd and 5th Saturday of the month)

Canara Bank Opening Time 10:00 AM Canara Bank Closing Time 3:30 PM

(*Canara Bank opening and closing time may differ from branch to branch. The above timings are standard timings for all the braches*)

During the mentioned hours above, an account holder or a customer can visit the bank for their business queries. Anyone can deposit or withdraw money, or encash cheques during these timings. Do note that the bank is closed on the 2nd and 4th Saturdays of each month.

What is the Canara Lunch timings?

Canara Bank lunch timings differ from bank to bank. All the employees of the Bank don’t go to lunch all at once, to provide assistance to the customers. Usually, lunch timings are around 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM.

What are the NEFT timings in Canara bank?

NEFT, National Electronic Funds Transfer, is an electronic funds system. Canara Bank is one of those banks which avails the NEFT service online and offline. If a customer or account holder wants to use NEFT service, below are the timing the service is available.

Canara Bank NEFT Timings 8:00 AM to 6:45 PM

(*The NEFT service is not available on Sundays, and 2nd and 4th Saturdays of the month. Whereas it is available on 1st, 3rd, and 5th Saturdays of each month*)

What are the timing of RTGS in Canara bank?

RTGS, real-time gross settlement, systems are specialist funds transfer systems where the customer can transfer money or securities from one bank to any other bank on real-time. Canara Bank provides the RTGC service. If a customer or account holder wants to use RTGS service, below are the timings the service is available.

Canara Bank RTGS Timings 8:00 AM to 4:30 PM

(*The RTGS service is not available on Sundays, and 2nd and 4th Saturdays of the month. Whereas it is available on 1st, 3rd, and 5th Saturdays of each month*)

More about the Canara bank

Canara Bank India provides the services of loans, insurance, credit cards, various deposit schemes, personal loans, overdraft and gold schemes among others under the Personal Banking section. Whereas, the corporate services include IPO monitoring activity, merchant banking services, accounts and deposits, cash management services, loans and advances, and Canara electronic tax among others.

General FAQs

1. What is the minimum balance for Canara bank?

The savings account of Canara Bank requires the minimum balance of Rs. 1000 for metro, urban & semi-urban branches and Rs. 500 for rural branches.

2. How many branches does Canara Bank have?

Answer: As of December 2019, the bank has 6328 branches across India.

3. How many ATMs are installed of Canara Bank across India?

Answer: As of December 2019, the bank has 8873 ATMs installed across India.

