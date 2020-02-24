NatWest Hole In Wall Outside A Bank Listed As Tourist Attraction

An incredible circular hole in a wall outside a bank has become a top tourist attraction after receiving worthy reviews on Tripadvisor. The hole beside a NatWest ATM in Ilkeston has received so many reviews since December 2018 and it is now ranked fourth out of 16 attractions in the town. The Natwest hole is being compared to world-famous sites such as the Taj Mahal or Eiffel Tower.

NatWest hole" is now ranked fourth out of 16 attractions in Derby. I wonder what number one is ?#visitderby #FakeNews #natwest #SaturdayThoughts pic.twitter.com/IElUmKP0Lf — Basil Radford (@WhiskyGalore0) February 22, 2020

Natwest hole becomes tourist attraction

Internet users have turned a circular hole in a wall outside a bank into a tourist attraction. A user wrote, "Can get very busy and you can queue for hours, but it's worth the wait." Another wrote, "The city of Agra has the Taj Mahal, Paris has the Eiffel Tower and Sydney has its Opera House. But they all pale in comparison to the impact on the soul of first laying eyes on Ilkeston's Hole in the Wall."

Hilarious TripAdvisor reviews of a hole in the wall outside a NatWest bank https://t.co/zKwD6x0kWZ pic.twitter.com/rSc3DOJJtd — BrainBored.com (@brainboredcom) February 22, 2020

I definitely don’t recall ever seeing the hole in wall at NatWest in Ilkeston 😂 trip advisor says it’s a recommended day out.... 🤔 — Kevin Buccieri (@buccieri89) February 23, 2020

Paul Miller, chairman of the Ilkeston and District History Society, said he was "gobsmacked" at the hole's high ranking. A Natwest spokesperson told the media that the hole had been introduced during a mid-1990 renovation as a safety feature so people using the cash machine could see if anyone was hiding behind the wall. It has an average rating of 4.5 out of five and has been described as one of the architectural masterpiece that draws a wide amount of visitors from near and far.

