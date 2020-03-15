Consumer Complaints Against Food Apps Almost Double In FY20 So Far

Even as the online food delivery services sector in India continues to grow on the back of a growing customer base, the customers’ grievances concerning the hygiene and quality standards of food have also increased.

As per recent Government data, customer grievances in the current FY20 are heading towards a 100 per cent increase as compared to FY19. In figures, the number of complaints filed with the National Consumer Helpline has risen from 1,053 in FY19 to 1,955 till January FY20, as per the data shared by the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution MoS Danve Raosaheb Dadarao in Rajya Sabha earlier this month. The figures reveal an 85 per cent increase from FY19.

“Some instances of sale of sub-standard food being delivered through online food delivery service platforms have come to notice of FSSAI. Whenever any instance of sale and supply of substandard food items through such platforms is received, the same is taken up with the concerned Commissioner of Food Safety of States/UTs,” Dadarao said in a written reply

Leading shopping apps topped the list of customer complaints

However, between April 2019 and September 2019, out of the top five companies against which 34,991 complaints were filed with the National Consumer Helpline, two leading online shopping companies have topped the list with 11,028 and 7,203 complaints filed against them.

The other three companies were leading telecom companies in the country. The data reveals that the companies resolved the customer complaints, as the total number of resolved complaints stood at 34,342.

“Different Regulatory Bodies look into different products such as the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India is concerned with food products, the Central Drug Controller with medicines/cosmetics to check for counterfeit and sub-standard products in the market on regular basis and if any deficiency is found, manufacturers are penalised as per the provisions in the related Acts,” the minister said.

