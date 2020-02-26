McDonald's Employee Beaten By Customer For Offering Free Water

A McDonald’s employee was reportedly punched by a customer who got aggravated after being offered a free cup of water. The bizarre incident occurred at McDonald’s in Midtown, Tennesse, suggest reports. During the assault, another employee was also reportedly struck when she attempted to intervene.

According to the reports, a 44-year-old customer approached the McDonalds counter and asked for water. The cashier informed him that the water would cost him 32 cents, but since the system was temporarily dysfunctional at the time, she would be happy to offer the cup for free.

The suspect reportedly got angry and offered the employee a $100 bill, which the employee refused. This upset the customer further, who then attacked the employee by throwing a punch at her. The customer, however, did not stop as he continued to hit the employee, confirmed reports.

The outlet told the media that another employee attempted to get the situation under control, but the suspect hit her too. He even hurled the cookie container at the two employees who managed to escape the blow, as he resumed to hit them incessantly in the face throwing them to the ground, it added.

Suspect charged with attempt to assault

Police were immediately informed who reached the outlet and arrested the man, confirmed reports. The suspect was charged with attempt to assault and possession of drug paraphernalia. McDonalds earlier came in the limelight when it was fined $250,000 after two of its employees were electrocuted to death last year.

According to reports, McDonald's franchise in Pueblo Libre in Peru incurred serious safety violations when two of its workers aged 18 died while cleaning the kitchen. Authorities revealed that the first victim experienced an electric shock while attempting to clean the soda machine. Her colleague tried to help her but, in the process, got an electric shock himself.

