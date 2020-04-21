'India Must Crack Covid Vaccine For The World; 6 Indian Companies In Race': Niti Aayog CEO

In the race against time to find an endgame for the deadly pandemic of Coronavirus that has taken the world hostage, six Indian pharmaceutical companies are in the run to make the first COVID-19 vaccine and lead the world out of this deadly pandemic.

Cadila Healthcare (Zydus Cadila), Bharat Biotech, Indian Immunologicals Limited, Biological E Limited, Serum Institute of India Pvt Limited, Mynvax are in the race from India to get the first COVID-19 vaccine, according to Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant.

The NITI CEO has taken to Twitter to state that India has emerged as the global vaccine hub and "must crack this to enable the world to get the vaccine at low price and make the world COVID free."

READ | COVID-19: India's Doubling Rate Improves To 7.5 Post Lockdown; Recovery Rate At 14.75%

READ | Delhi: First Patient Who Underwent Plasma Therapy Weaned Off Ventilator At Max Hospital

The six Indian companies in race to make the 1st Covid vaccine.

India is the epicentre for vaccine manufacturing in the world. India has emerged as the global vaccines hub. We must crack this to enable the world to get vaccine at low price points & make world Covid free. pic.twitter.com/Ilqm7E0oo2 — Amitabh Kant (@amitabhk87) April 20, 2020

In a display of leadership and benevolence amid the COVID-19 crisis, India lifted off the export ban and exported Hydroxychloroquine and other critical medicines to various nations including the US which is the worst hit by the pandemic. The recipient countries have lauded the leadership and generosity of India while fighting the pandemic.

COVID-19's impact on the world

India's tally of COVID-19 cases stands at 17655 of which 14255 are active cases while 2841 have been cured and discharged, and 559 have succumbed to the virus as the nation grapples with the deadly pandemic. The situation of the COVID-19 across the world shows a grim position as the total number of cases across the world nears 25 lakh figure in a span of mere four to five months since the virus outbreak in Wuhan which was the origination of this deadly pandemic. Currently, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases reported in the world stands at 2,475,841 and 170261 deaths according to John Hopkins University.

READ | Kerala Revises Guidelines On Relaxation Of Coronavirus Lockdown After MHA's Letter

READ | WHO Head Warns Worst Of Virus Is Still Ahead