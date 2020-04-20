Delhi: First Patient Who Underwent Plasma Therapy Weaned Off Ventilator At Max Hospital

In a major step forward, Delhi's Max Hospital on Monday has revealed that their first patient administered with Plasma Therapy on compassionate grounds, has shown positive results. The hospital has stated that the patient - a 49-year-old male, has shown was recently weaned off ventilator support. They added the patient had tested positive on April 4 and then developed pneumonia with Type I respiratory failure on April 8.

Delhi's first plasma therapy patient weaned-off ventilator

ICMR on Plasma therapy

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has stated that plasma therapy can only be used for clinical trials and not for treatment as such. Several governments like Kerala, Delhi, Maharashtra have already received permission from the Centre to start plasma therapy on critical patients, by administering plasma donated by a cured patient on a COVID-19 critical patient to battle the virus affecting the patient. On Friday, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation issued a NOC to all states, allowing convalescent plasma trials under ICMR guidelines.

Delhi: No relaxation till April 27

On Sunday, the Delhi government issued an advisory stating that there will be no relaxation on the lockdown guidelines for "additional activities" till April 27. However, it stated that all the Central Government employees who are above the rank of Deputy Secretary will be attending offices 100 percent, while all the lower-level staff will be attending offices 30 percent. Delhi has a tally of 2003 cases with 45 deaths till date.

84 containment zones in Delhi

Delhi has designated 84 containment zones with the rise in number of cases. The Kejriwal government has made teams of 50, 100, and 150 officials in each area to scan each and every house in the vicinity - classifying areas into three categories — hotspot districts, non-hotspot districts, and green zone districts — based on the level of novel Coronavirus contamination. Kejriwal supported extending the lockdown, prior to PM Modi's announcement extending it till May 3.

