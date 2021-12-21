The Data Patterns IPO (Initial Public Offering), which supplies electronic systems to the defence and aerospace sector, was subscribed 119.62 times. The initial share sale which opened for subscription on December 14 was live till December 16. The offering had got a good response as the portion set aside for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) was subscribed 23.14 times. Meanwhile, the portion for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) was taken 190.86 times and non-institutional investors (NIIs) 254.22 times. The Rs 588 crore IPO's price band was fixed at Rs 555-Rs 585 per equity share.

The offering has its allotment date set for today, December 21. Investors who applied for this public issue worth Rs 588 crore can check their application status online. Bidders can log in at the BSE website or at the official registrar of the IPO to check their application status.

Data Patterns IPO allotment status

Those who bid during the initial IPO release shall check their allotment status through the official BSE site. The Data Patterns IPO allotment link is bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx. Apart from the BSE site, the IPO allotment status can be checked at the official registrar's website, Link Intime by checking linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html. By heading over to either of the websites, an applicant can check their allotment status online.

Data Patterns IPO allotment status check on BSE

Login at BSE's link given above

Select Data Patterns IPO

Enter IPO application number;

Enter PAN details;

Click at 'I'm not a robot' and submit

Data Patterns IPO allotment status check on registrar’s website

Login at direct Link Intime's link given above\

Select Data Patterns IPO

Enter PAN card details

Click ‘search' and view the application

Data Patterns IPO

Founded by Srinivasagopalan Rangarajan and Rekha Murthy Rangarajan, Data Patterns is a vertically integrated defence and aerospace electronics solutions provider catering to requirements across air, space, land and the Sea. Its core competencies include design and development across electronic hardware, software, firmware, product prototype, mechanical, besides its testing, validation and verification.

Its involvement has been found across radars, electronic warfare suits, underwater electronics/communication, automated test equipment, small satellites and programmes catering BrahMos, light utility helicopters, Tejas light combat aircraft and other communication and electronic intelligence systems.

The Data Patterns (India) Ltd had already mobilised Rs 176 crore from anchor investors before the IPO. HDFC MF, Axis MF, ICICI Pru MF, Aditya Birla Sun Life Trustee, Ashoka India Opportunities Fund, Nippon Life, IIFL Focused Fund, Kotak MF, PGIM India Trustee, HDFC Life and Tata AIA Life were also among the anchor investors.

