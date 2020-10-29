Fans Remember Irrfan Khan As Syska Group Ropes In Rajkummar Rao As New Face Of Brand

Who doesn't remember the ever-charming face of Irrfan Khan who became the first-ever brand ambassador of LED brand Syska Group?! After Irrfan's unfortunate demise in April, Fast Moving Electrical Goods (FMEG) company Syska Group, on Wednesday announced their new brand ambassador — Rajkummar Rao.

Just as the first ad released on social media, fans dearly remembered Irrfan Khan. Netizens also praised the company for choosing Rao and called him a 'good replacement'. Rao took to his Instagram handle to share the first promo and wrote, "Here's to a bright new chapter of success." [sic]

WATCH

Syska's tribute to Irrfan

Dear Irrfan, we will never forget the smiles, the laughter, the memories.

A wonderful performer. An even better human being. Never the Star, treating everyone on par. Your easygoing nature, passionate performances & cheerful smile will continue to inspire us.

The Syska Family. pic.twitter.com/BKZxV10pin — Syska (@Syska_LED) April 29, 2020

Mr. Rajesh Uttamchandani, Director, Syska Group said, “We are extremely excited to have Rajkummar Rao as the new face of the Syska Group. Rajkummar is an apt choice for the brand because of his discerning choice of work and roles which reflects a sensitive, and mature actor. We believe that our journey at Syska is mirrored in his work. We are confident that our association with Rajkummar Rao will grow from strength to strength and will aid in recreating magic in the hearts of Syska’s loyal consumer base.”

“For me, Syska is a high quality, 100% homegrown brand. It is a pioneering company whose story is truly inspiring and which I relate to easily," Rao said in a statement.

