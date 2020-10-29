Mira Nair Wanted Irrfan To Play 'Nawab Of Baitar' In 'A Suitable Boy', Mourns His Death

Even months after the demise of veteran actor Irrfan Khan, the industry has to yet come to terms with the loss. His fans are still in a state of shock and wish everything was just a nightmare. In a similar manner, Mira Nair, the Indian-American filmmaker, expressed her disappointment about his demise. Read on to know the details.

According to Mid-Day, Irrfan Khan was supposed to be part of the series A Suitable Boy. However, due to his health condition, the actor dropped out eventually. Nair stated that she reached out to him and wanted him to play the role of "Nawab of Baitar". She also mentioned that she tapered the role in such a manner so that it wouldn’t be hectic for Sahabzase Irrfan Khan. Later, she stated that it was not to be. As reported, the role of Nawab of Baitar was later portrayed by Aamir Bashir.

Mira Nair and Irrfan Khan's previous collaborations

Mira Nair and late actor Irrfan Khan have worked together several times before. Mira Nair's The Namesake that released in 2006 featured Irrfan Khan essaying the role of Ashoke Ganguli, who along with his wife, face various struggles in life. Irrfan played the role of an immigrant from West Bengal to the United States.

Mira Nair and Irrfan Khan have also collaborated together for the film Salaam Bombay wherein the late actor was cast as Salim, a street kid. However, according to India Today, Nair later dropped the actor from the film because she thought that he didn’t fit the role of malnourished street kids and gave him a small role instead. Irrfan also featured in Mira Nair’s New York, I love You, an anthology film consisting of eleven short films. Irrfan Khan was seen portraying the role of Mansuhkhbai.

About A Suitable Boy

The Netflix series by Mira Nair is an adaptation of Vikram Seth’s novel A Suitable Boy. The series stars Tanya Maniktala, Tabu, Ishaan Khatter, Ram Kapoor and Rasika Dugal in the lead roles. The story follows the life of Lata, a young-spirited university student and her mother’s efforts to find her a suitable boy. It is set in a post-independent, post-partition India and features the political conflicts, and various struggles the people faced at the time.

