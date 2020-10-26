IFFM To Honor Rishi Kapoor, Irrfan Khan & Sushant Singh Rajput By Screening Their Films

The demise of three great actors has left a huge void in the Indian film industry. The three great actors Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor, and Sushant Singh Rajput have left behind years of memorable onscreen work when they passed away earlier this year. Though the actors have been honoured by various international festivals and associations, however, this time the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) will also be paying a fitting tribute to the late actors.

IFFM to honor Rishi Kapoor, Irrfan Khan, and Sushant Singh Rajput

To pay them a tribute, the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2020 has decided to screen their films to commemorate their legacy. The films include Irrfan Khan's Song of Scorpion, Rishi Kapoor's 102 Not Out, and Sushant Singh Rajput's Kedarnath. Talking about the same, Australian-Indian filmmaker Mitu Bhowmick Lange said in a statement, "Artistes live on through their legacy. These were some fine men who did some incredible movies that resonated with everyone. It was important for us to celebrate their memory. We handpicked some great films for our audience so that we relive a few of their lives with them. Their loss to the film industry is irrevocable but the magic of their movies will continue to entertain generations hereafter."

Irrfan died on April 29 after a two-year battle with a neuroendocrine tumour. Rishi died a day later on April 30 after battling cancer for a year while Sushant died on June 14. The Angrezi Medium actor was also paid a tribute by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts recently in their special video on hope. A scene featuring Irrfan from Ang Lee film The Life of Pi saw him talking about life and death. On his death, the Academy wrote in a tweet, “A mainstay of Bollywood cinema and incredible talent in films like Slumdog Millionaire, Life of Pi and The Namesake, Irrfan Khan left his imprint on global cinema. An inspiration to millions, he will be greatly missed.”

Sushant starred alongside debutant Sara Ali Khan in Abhishek Kapoor's film Kedarnath which performed decently at the box office. Post that, the late 34-year-old actor was seen in critically acclaimed Sonchiriya and the box office hit Chhichhore. However, his last two films were released on OTT. Irrfan's last film was Angrezi Medium which could not score well at the box office as the nation-wide lockdown was announced just days after the film's release. Whereas, Rishi Kapoor's last film was The Body opposite Emraan Hashmi.

