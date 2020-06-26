Amid Centre's Focus On Self-reliance, FM Questions Need To Import Ganesha Idols From China

Addressing workers of BJP's Tamil Nadu unit on Friday, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman questioned the need to import Ganesha idols from China. According to her, Ganesha idols made of clay were traditionally bought from local potters during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival every year. She opined that imports which could not bring employment opportunities and support growth would not help bring self-reliance to the Indian economy.

Clarifying that the habit of importing things that are locally produced must change, she explained that self-reliance is the basic idea behind the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan.

On this occasion, she listed the achievements of the Narendra Modi government's first year after BJP returned to power at the Centre in 2019. Sitharaman also praised the bravery of Havildar K Palani from Tamil Nadu who was among the 20 Army personnel martyred during the violent faceoff with Chinese troops at the LAC on June 15.

Steps to check China's economics influence

So far, the Centre has taken a number of steps against China in the pursuit of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) goal. For instance, India's exit from the RCEP is aimed at protecting Indian industry from cheap imports and help vulnerable sectors including farmers, dairy sector and MSMEs. In the recent Union Budget, the customs duty has been increased on 89 items such as footwear, toys, furniture and pressure vehicles to curb non-essential imports.

Moreover, restrictions have been imposed on 13 items in the last year which includes items imported from China. As per notification dated June 12, import of tyres for bicycles, cars, motorcycles, buses and lorries were restricted. The import of milk and milk products from China was prohibited from April 23, 2019, onwards.

Furthermore, FDI coming from China is allowed only through the government route. The average time taken by the DGTR to initiate and complete anti-dumping investigations has come down to 33 and 234 days respectively. ADD has been imposed on items from China such as a certain variety of stainless steel, Nylon Tyre Cord Fabric, electronic calculators, sodium citrate, sheet glass, sodium nitrate, Pyrazolone and Digital Offset Printing Plates. The DGFT has also recommended the imposition of duties on other products from China such as Single Mode Optical Fibre, Aniline, Aluminium etc.

