Non-Chinese Laptop Brands: Here Is A List Of Laptop Brands That Are Not Made In China

Due to the increasing tensions between India and China on the border, Indian citizens have decided to boycott Chinese products in the market. Moreover, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a lot of people want to support other countries economically besides China. Here is a list of non-Chinese companies that make laptops.

Non-Chinese laptop brands

Dell (USA)

Dell is an American brand that is well regarded in computer technology. The company was founded by Michael Dell in the year 1984 and the headquarters of the company is in Texas, U.S.A. The company is one of the largest technological corporations in the world that employees more than 165,000 people in the U.S. and other countries globally. Dell manufactures a variety of laptops to choose from. The range of the model depends on the technology and features of the laptop.

Hewlett-Packard (USA)

Hewlett-Packard or HP is another popular brand for laptops that is based in the USA. The company was founded in the year 1939 by Bill Hewlett and David Packard. The company’s headquarters is in California, the US, and the company has over 66,000 employees. HP offers a wide range of laptops to choose from. HP holds a good reputation among its users.

Vaio (Japan)

Visual Audio Intelligent Organizer or Vaio is a company from Japan that is sold by Sony from the year 1996. The headquarters of the company is in Nagano, Japan. Vaio enjoys a good reputation among its users.

Apple (USA)

The MacBook range of laptops is designed, manufactured and sold by Apple. Apple is a highly reputed brand among its users. The company was founded by Steve Jobs and is headquartered in California, USA. Apple one of the few brands that designs, manufactures and assembles its laptops in the USA. Therefore, the laptops of the company are high priced.

iball (India)

iBall is India’s premier homegrown tech accessory brand that was founded in the year 2001. iBall has over 100 million users and is trusted by many. The company has a variety of laptops to choose from and the brand has priced its products reasonably.

(Image source: iBall Facebook)

Read Also | Indian Laptop Companies: Here Is A List Of Laptops That Are Made In India

Read Also | Indian AC Companies: Here Is A List Of Air Conditioners That Are 'Made In India'

Read Also | Indian-made TVs Below Rs. 25,000: Here's A List Of Affordable Made In India Televisions

Honourable mentions

There are several other brands that are non-Chinese. The list is as follows:

Micromax (India)

Samsung (South Korea)

Toshiba (Japan)

Fujitsu (Japan)

Microsoft (United States)

Panasonic (Japan)

Sharp (Japan)

LG - Gram (South Korea)

Read Also | World's Fastest Supercomputer Fugaku To Help Identify Potential Treatments For Coronavirus

Image credits: iBall Facebook